Amanda Owen's challenges with son Miles amid 'traumatic' hospital emergency at remote home

Amanda Owen and her ex-husband Clive recently opened up about a family crisis that could have been quite disastrous, given their remote home.

In a new episode of their son Reuben's Channel 5 documentary, Reuben Owen: Life in The Dales, the family spoke about a medical emergency. See a clip from the show above…

Clive recounted an incident when Miles, who has diabetes, had to be rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency, and the pair both called it "one of the worst days" of their lives.

He said: "The next morning, I thought, because he's been ill, I'll let him have a rest for an hour before I wake him up to do his work and feed his cows.

"Finally, when I did come in [...] he was laid out on the stairs, halfway down the stairs and couldn't stand, his head back and struggling to breathe, and you could see there was something majorly wrong here."

© Instagram Amanda discussed her son Miles' medical emergency on the show

Speaking of the remote location of their family home in the Yorkshire Dales, Amanda added: "It was definitely an emergency, but we didn't know to what degree. There is one thing we know, and it's that it's two hours to get to the hospital in the car."

Clive also noted: "We're very remote so nothing happens that quickly, everybody else can have an ambulance in ten minutes, but we're about an hour before an ambulance appears."

When Channel 5 posted the clip on Instagram, they noted the parents endured a "traumatic" time while their son's life "was hanging in the balance."

Amanda Owen's candid parenting confession

Recently, the Yorkshire Shepherdess sparked quite the reaction among her fans and social media followers when she made a candid admission about her children and the way that their schooling works.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda posted some photographs of her daughters in a field near the family's farm, Ravenseat, playing with their horses.

In the caption, she penned: "There's schooling and there's schooling. I know that they'll go into class with a faint whiff of horse and scurf on their socks, but they'll also have big smiles and a story to tell."

Throughout the carousel of images, it's clear that the Our Yorkshire Farm presenter's daughters wholly embrace their rural lifestyle, as they were pictured taking warmly to the horses as they looked after them.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive Owen share nine children

Amanda's Instagram followers were quick to praise the TV personality for her approach to parenting. One wrote: "What they learn from the farm far surpasses anything learnt from a classroom. Fantastic family you have."

Another commented: "Your kids are having a wonderful childhood."