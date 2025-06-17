Amanda Owen's 9 children's free-range childhood leaves fans with questions

Amanda Owen often takes to social media to give her fans a look into what goes on on her farm, where she lives with her nine children and ex-husband Clive Owen.

With one recent glimpse, however, the Yorkshire Shepherdess left her fans with a few questions about the family's life on the farm.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star shared a carousel of new photos, showing one of her daughters feeding the chickens in a field, with a short caption: "Fields of gold" surrounded by flower emojis.

In the comments section, fans inundated her with positive messages, praising the kind of childhood that Amanda is allowing for her kids.

One wrote: "This is the perfect childhood, a time of learning and bonding with nature," while another penned: "I love seeing your posts and especially seeing the youngsters loving their life on the farm and the moors."

However, other followers were left with a few questions, with one commenting: "With free range chickens, Don't you have trouble with foxes?"

Amanda Owen on the 'reality' of raising nine children

The Yorkshire Shepherdess has earned a lot of praise for her brutally honest approach to sharing details of her life, especially when it comes to the reality of raising nine children.

© Instagram Amanda Owen and her ex-husband Clive co-parent their nine children

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos onsite at 'Anty Johns', the derelict farmhouse that the family has been renovating. Her children could be seen in hardhats, enjoying snacks and getting their fingers dirty.

In the caption, Amanda penned: "Time for a shout out to this lost, the ones that are definitely not behind the scenes.

© Instagram Amanda Owen shared the realities of how her kids get on when the cameras aren't rolling

"They will be oblivious to this post, but any proclamation at just exactly how proud I am of them all will not even figure as they already know. They wave, smile and chat to unknowns, exude energy, positivity, raw honesty, give away time, eggs and bunches of rhubarb. Sometimes."

The Our Yorkshire Farm star continued: "They also argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive in no particular order. I do too. That is reality. You've just got to keep going."

Amanda and her ex-husband Clive share nine children together, whom they coparent amicably; the pair have also continued to work on various projects together since their split.