Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond divides fans with new photo of baby granddaughter

Ree Drummond caused a divide among her fans when she shared a new photo of her baby granddaughter, Sofia.

The Pioneer Woman star, 56, sparked a debate after posting a photo to Instagram that showed her holding the smiling seven-month-old in her arms.

The great divide

Sofia looked adorable wearing a blue bodysuit adorned with red flower prints, while Ree opted for blue jeans and a flowing white and blue patterned blouse.

Ree's trademark red hair shone bright against the sunny background, but it was the question she asked in her caption that divided her followers.

© Instagram Ree's fans were divided over Sofia's hair color

Ree captioned the sweet photo: "My little firecracker is here. (I think she had red hair, do you???)"

Many agreed with Ree, with one responding: "Of course she has red hair. Just like her Grandma." A second said: "Yes, she is going to have red hair."

A third added: "Shes sooooo cute. Little red head." A fourth replied: "She is so precious, yes she definitely has Your hair color."

© Instagram Sofia is the daughter of Ree's eldest daughter, Alex

Others, however, weren't convinced that Sofia would be a redhead like her grandmother. "Idk about the red hair, but she's delicious!" one follower commented.

Another said: "Maybe a strawberry blonde." Someone else simply replied: "Nope ...she's a real cutie."

Sofia is the only child of Ree's eldest daughter, Alex, and her husband Mauricio. The 27-year-old, the oldest of Ree's five children, and her husband welcomed their baby girl on December 18, 2024.

Alex shared a sweet set of first family photos with their daughter on social media and penned: "At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord."

Ree also took to Instagram with a photo of herself and husband Ladd holding their granddaughter, writing: "Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."

The mom-of-five took to her blog to share a personal update on the family after becoming a grandmother, including several photos of her daughter and son-in-law holding their newborn.

© Instagram Ree and her husband Ladd were there for Sofia's birth

"My heart is exploding with happiness, so I couldn't wait to share the news with you that Alex and Mauricio's baby girl, Sofia, was born early this morning!" she excitedly penned.

"My daughter just had a daughter. I'm honestly still trying to wrap my head (and heart) around it all."

She continued: "Alex did great, and so did Mauricio. We arrived in Dallas and got to see them in the hospital just as Alex was transitioning from latent to active labor, and it was so wonderful to see how much they love and support each other."

© Instagram Sofia was born in December 2024

She added: "Sofia was born around 2:30 in the morning, and she is perfect. I'm saying that with as much objectivity as I can. But I'm not kidding...she is perfect. Like, if you looked up 'perfect' in Miriam Webster, it would reference Sofia Scott, and maybe even show a photo of her. Although that would probably technically be an encyclopedia."

Ree and Ladd, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to daughter Paige and sons Bryce and Todd, plus Jamar, who they welcomed into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.