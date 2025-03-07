Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Steph Curry's modest car revealed as he is set to become a billionaire
Subscribe
Steph Curry's modest car revealed as he is set to become a billionaire
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Steph Curry's modest car revealed as he is set to become a billionaire

The NBA player shares four kids with his wife Ayesha Curry

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Despite having a net worth exceeding $250 million, Steph Curry stays humble when it comes to his choice of vehicle. The NBA champion still drives the company car he was gifted from Infiniti in 2017 after he became a brand ambassador for them. 

Steph owns the Infiniti Q50 model that is no longer in production. The car boasts two four-cylinder engines, with a diesel and a gas iteration, along with three different V6s and a hybrid option. A new Q50 used to be priced around $43,000, but now second-hand models are being sold for less than $20,000. 

View post on Instagram
 

However, the Golden State Warrior player's car collection does not stop there. Steph also owns a Range Rover, a Cadillac, a G-Wagen, and two Porsches – one being a Panamera and the other a 911 GT3 RS. The 36-year-old's latest splurge came in the form of a Mansory Ford GT vamped with luxe modifications. 

The eye-catching motor features two doors with a yellow and black glossy exterior. It's clear that his modest car is much more preferable when it comes to wanting to keep a low profile away from the spotlight on his daily outings. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Steph and Ayesha Curry arrive at 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)© Miikka Skaffari
Ayesha and Steph

The star is on the road to becoming a billionaire, with his earrings deriving from his NBA contracts that total over $1 billion spread across 16 seasons and his one-year contract with the Warriors that is estimated to be worth $62.5 million.

Steph also has a slew of sponsorship campaigns with the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Infiniti, Rakuten, and Under Armour. His "Curry Brand" lifetime partnership is worth over $215 million. 

In the realm of celebrity endorsements, Steph was hailed as the highest-paid athlete in the world. 

Riley Elizabeth Curry, Stephen Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on December 11, 2022 in Oakland, California© Getty
Steph with his kids

Away from the limelight, Steph has been married to Ayesha Curry since 2011 after the pair met at church when they were teenagers. The couple share four kids – Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius.

After launching a recipe blog, Ayesha grew her cooking empire with restaurants, cookbooks and a TV series.

View post on Instagram
 

Steph has opened up about juggling fatherhood with his successful career. "I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he explained to People. 

"You're just dad and that's the best part about it." 

It seems the athlete has his sights set on his children following in his footsteps as he has introduced them to "pretty much every sport". He said: "We're all backyard sports right now. Nothing too organized. We've got plenty of time. It's more just confidence building and their ability to find joy in everything they do."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More