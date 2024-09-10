Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Steph and Ayesha Curry's daughter Riley looks all grown up as fans say the same thing about rare all family photo
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah

The Golden State Warrors point guard has four kids

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Steph and Ayesha Curry don't often get all four of their kids together for a family photo, but after the basketball star's success at the Paris Olympics, the couple shared a photo of their family reunion.

The couple stood next to each other, with their two daughters Riley and Ryan standing on either side of them, while Steph held his son Canon and Ayesha held their new baby Caius. The family stood in their garden, with everyone except Steph wearing white in the photo. Ayesha captioned the photo: "My little family. So grateful."

Ryan looked adoringly at her baby brother Caius, as she stood next to her mom. Notably, Caius was born May 11, 2024, arriving earlier than expected. Since his birth, Ayesha has shared a number of brief glimpses of the little one, but has still yet to reveal his face. In the photo, fans could only see Caius' curly light brown locks.

Ayesha Curry shared a sweet snap of Caius© @ayeshacurry
Ayesha Curry shared a sweet snap of Caius

As their eldest, Riley, stood next to her father, she looked alarmingly tall. Even as she slumped while standing, it was clear that at just 12 years old she was as tall as her basketball playing father's shoulders. 

steph curry with wife and children at christmas© Getty
Steph and Ayesha Curry with three of their children

It was a far cry from when Riley first made headlines aged three as she stole the show in a Golden State Warriors press conference. The then three-year-old's personality came on show as she told her dad he was "too loud" and should "be quiet" as he spoke into the microphone.

Stephen Curry and daughter Riley in 2015© Gregg DeGuire
Stephen Curry and daughter Riley in 2015

In fact, fans hadn't forgotten Riley's iconic attitude as one fan joked: "Riley still over yall lol." Another couldn't help but comment: "Riley where has time gone?!" in reference to how tall and grown up the pre-teen looked. 

Despite all of this, fans couldn't help but remark on one thing: how beautiful the family looked! 

steph curry with family at golden state warriors game© Instagram
Steph and Ayesha prefer to now keep their kids out of the spotlight

One fan remarked on just how much they loved "seeing everyone in one frame!"

Another mirrored the sentiment by adding that they were "Such a beautiful family". Even close family friend Lindsay Lohan called them all "Beauties."

WATCH: Steph Curry shares sweetest video of son Canon 'working out'

According to the Golden State Warriors, fatherhood is the perfect retreat from his busy career.

"I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he explained, adding that at home, he is: "just dad and that's the best part about it."

"You get to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them. They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything."

