Johnny Depp's bartender son Jack, 23, quietly follows in famous father's steps

Johnny Depp is best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean, which was the inspiration behind his son Jack's name.

However, before pursuing a career in acting, Johnny had forged another path in life – one that 23-year-old Jack is now following.

Jack tends to keep away from the public eye, but he has already looked into several career paths. He worked as a bartender at Lebanese restaurant L'Area in Paris in December 2024, with owner Edouard Chueke telling The Daily Mail: "He was a good employee," and adding that his mother Vanessa Paradis and sister Lily-Rose Depp were "regulars."

Much like his father, he also tested out the waters in the acting industry with his role as Peg Son in Yoga Hosers in 2016, and has become a musician in the band, Tunnel.

© Getty Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis share children Jack and Lily-Rose

In a very rare comment about his kids, Johnny anticipated that Jack would head into the arts. "My boy Jack ... draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that," he told The Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014.

Four years later, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Johnny shared an update about Jack's music endeavours. He joked that one of the proudest moments in life was when his son announced that he had started a band with a cheeky name. "The kid says, 'Clown Boner'. We don't need a paternity test. That's my kid," he quipped.

Johnny's music career

© Getty Images The actor still plays for Hollywood Vampires

In 1986, Johnny was a guitarist in the American rock band Rock City Angels, where his image as a leather-jacket-wearing womaniser perhaps began.

Drummer Ringo Jukes explained that two of the band members knew Johnny already when he came to audition. Although he was initially reluctant to see Johnny play, thanks to his then-supposed acting credentials, he added: "But after two rehearsals he really impressed me. He really played some cool, outside [expletive] on his guitar."

After just six months, Johnny left to focus on acting, but Ringo said his life could have been very different had he stayed.

"He was really a musician that fell into the acting thing, though. In a way, I feel kinda bad for him, because I don’t think he could ever go back into music and be accepted as a real musician. I remember him being frustrated about the whole acting thing. He needed the money, though, because we were all broke," he said.

Johnny has also made a few quiet forays into music since then, joining alternative rock band P in 1993, Hollywood Vampires in 2012 and Pink Grenade in 2014.

Johny's co-parenting

© WWD via Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp has pursued a career in modelling

The Edward Scissorhands actor welcomed two children, musician Jack and model Lily-Rose, with his ex, Vanessa Paradis, before they split in 2012.

They grew up in France, which Vanessa said was a deliberate choice to allow them a level of privacy during their childhood.

In 2007, the actress told Weekend Knack magazine: "Now I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn't ask for that. Not yet. The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlights, then I won't stop them."

While Lily-Rose has embraced the attention that comes with having two famous parents, carving a name for herself in the modelling industry, Jack has remained very private.

He reportedly suffered a bout of ill health in the past, which saw Vanessa drop out of the premiere for Knife + Heart in 2018. Director Yann Gonzalez explained: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis could not join us this evening. She had to be absent because of the severe health problems of her son."