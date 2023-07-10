Johnny Depp pays tribute to daughter Lily-Rose amid mixed The Idol reception

Johnny Depp paid an affectionate tribute to his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, as he electrified the crowd with his rock band, Hollywood Vampires, at London's iconic O2 Arena.

Despite being in the midst of an adrenaline-fueled tour with his band, comprising of the legendary Alice Cooper's Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen, along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry, the 60-year-old’s performance carried a deeply personal touch.

The actor-turned-rockstar wore a distinctive blazer, exquisitely personalised with his daughter's name stitched onto the lapel.

The jacket, further adorned with a variety of intricate stitchings including a skull, an anchor and short quotes, symbolized a heartfelt homage from a father to his daughter amidst his professional commitments.

Beneath this unique piece, Johnny sported a blue striped sweater vest paired with a camouflage shirt, reflecting his unique fashion-forward sensibilities.

Johnny, who shares his 24-year-old actress and model daughter with French star Vanessa Paradis, amplified the ensemble with an array of accessories – from a plethora of rings to a profusion of necklaces and chains.

His long tresses cascaded down under a weathered beige fedora, further enhanced by a bandana underneath.

Despite recent controversies surrounding Lily-Rose's role in HBO's highly charged series 'The Idol', according to the Daily Mail, Johnny is believed to be immensely 'proud of' her. He perceives the fierce reactions to her explicit scenes as an indicator that she is 'doing something right'.

The Hollywood Vampires have recently embarked on the European leg of their tour in Bucharest, Romania, following a brief hiatus due to Depp's ankle injury. The band will continue to enchant audiences across Europe before wrapping up the tour back in the United States towards the end of July.

The band, brought to life in 2012, is a brainchild of Depp, Cooper and Perry. Over the years, it has seen illustrious musicians like Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Bruce Witkin, Duff McKagan, Robert DeLeo, Chris Wyse, Glen Sobel, and Matt Sorum share the stage with the founding members.

Hollywood Vampires boast a vibrant repertoire, performing cover versions of legendary hits from renowned artists like The Who, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and The Doors, in addition to original compositions by Depp and his bandmates.

The band draws its name from 'The Hollywood Vampires', a celebrity drinking club originally formed by Cooper in the 1970s.

Even though Johnny is primarily recognised as a silver-screen superstar, his musical prowess, specifically his guitar skills, have been nurtured over decades.