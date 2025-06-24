Johnny Depp's warning to kids Lily-Rose and Jack in rare parenting confession

Johnny Depp has enjoyed a successful film career, but it hasn't come without its ups and downs.

The actor has been involved in several controversies throughout his career, including his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, so he isn't one to push his career on others, especially his kids.

Johnny shares Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 22, with his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, and while their daughter has followed in her parents' footsteps, Johnny had a stern warning for both his kids about a career as an actor.

"Sometimes kids say to me, 'I want to be an actor, what's your advice?" And I say, "Don’t be!'" he told The Sunday Times.

© Getty Images Johnny shares two kids with Vanessa Paradis

"I know what's coming for them. I was chucked on that road and the only advice that I can give is, 'Don't allow anyone to make you something you are not.'

He added: "They'll want you to be a poster boy and it's tempting – a lot of money. And if that's the direction you want? Go for it. But don't let anybody choose for you."

Johnny also opened up about parenting and admitted he is suffering from empty-nest syndrome.

© Instagram Lily-Rose is an actor like her dad

Pointing out a painting of his daughter to the publication, Johnny explained: "This is a portrait of my daughter, Lily-Rose. I never finished it.

"Years get away from us, don't they?" the Pirates of the Caribbean star continued nostalgically. "I'm of the empty-nest syndrome."

Johnny and Vanessa raised their kids in the South of France before they moved to LA, and he admitted he missed having his children at home with him.

© Instagram Johnny said he only felt 'home' when living in the South of France

"Oh man, my kids growing up in the South of France in their youth? I was 'Papa.' I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa," he confessed.

"Then, suddenly, 'Papa' was out the window. I was 'Dad,'" he continued. "But 'Papa' was awesome and I'm getting old enough for 'Papa' to possibly come back."

© Ian West - PA Images Johnny advised kids not to become actors

Admitting living in the South of France was the only place he ever considered "home", Johnny added: "Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the South of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. That's the only place that ever felt like home."

Lily-Rose is now an actor like her parents and has starred in shows like Nosferatu and The Idol.

© Instagram Johnny's son Jack has stayed out of the limelight

Jack, however, remains out of the spotlight, but according to his dad, he is "a very talented draftsman".

"He draws really super well," Johnny told The Inquirer in 2014. "He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor. Whew."