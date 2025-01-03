Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp reveals how he left her 'traumatised' as a child

Lily-Rose Depp has revealed how one of her father Johnny Depp's iconic movie roles left her deeply affected as a child. The Nosferatu actress opened up about her childhood and the influence of her father's career in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The 25-year-old posed as the February cover star, looking effortlessly stunning while sharing personal insights about her life and career. Lily-Rose admitted that Johnny's role in Edward Scissorhands left her "traumatised" when she was young.

WATCH: Lily-Rose Depp stars in Nosferatu

Lily-Rose explained: "Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it (Edward Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset."

She went on to reflect on how growing up with such a famous father shaped her own path in Hollywood. "We're very different actors, but of course, you're the product of your environment. It's a world I've always been very interested in," she shared.

© Twentieth Century Fox Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands

Her views on fame and privacy

© Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp is a vision in Chanel couture

Despite being born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose has consistently tried to maintain a private life. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Australia last year, she shared her thoughts on the challenges of fame.

"Every job has its own set of circumstances, and fame is the downside of acting," she said. "People are interested in things they shouldn't necessarily be interested in. The job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it, and make the audience believe you are this character."

She continued: "To do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity. They're not supposed to get to know 'you' that well because you want them to believe you as other characters."

A standout role in Nosferatu

© Aidan Monaghan Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu

Lily-Rose is currently earning rave reviews for her role in Nosferatu, a remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula. The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, with Lily-Rose playing Ellen Hutter, the object of the vampire's sinister obsession.

Early reviews have praised the film, with critics calling it "hypnotic," "devilish," and "the scariest movie since The Shining." Lily-Rose's performance has been singled out as a highlight.

© Aidan Monaghan Lily-Rose Depp has been widely praised

The Hollywood Reporter declared, "The film belongs to Lily-Rose Depp, whose performance is a revelation." Collider added that her portrayal is "one of the year's best performances."

The movie also features a star-studded cast, including Nicholas Hoult as Ellen's husband Thomas Hutter, Willem Dafoe as vampire hunter Professor Albin Von Franz, and Emma Corrin as Anna Harding.

Personal reflections on the future

© Pool Lily-Rose Depp at the Idol press conference

In the interview, Lily-Rose also expressed concerns about the current state of the world. Reflecting on the recent U.S. election, she said: "I feel like we're going backwards, which is endlessly disheartening and heartbreaking. It's a horrific time, and I'm scared, and I'm sad."