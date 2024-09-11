Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce settlement finalized — marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have officially reached a settlement in their divorce, almost exactly a year after the singer first filed his claim.

According to legal documents filed on September 6, a Florida judge ruled that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." While the exact terms of the settlement agreement remain confidential, the court documents showed that it was in "the best interests of the parties and this family."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The judge allowed the former couple to waive the 20-day waiting period for a final judgment, adding: "The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single."

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Sophie Turner at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022

The Jonas Brothers singer first filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star on September 5, 2023, claiming "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

At the time, they posted a joint statement on social media, presenting an amicable ending to their four-year marriage: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read the post on Instagram.

© Getty Images The Jonas brothers supported by their wives on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Sophie Turner returns to social media for first time since split from Joe Jonas with plea to fans

The former couple struggled over their custody agreement, after temporarily agreeing their two daughters Willa and Delphine would remain in New York. Sophie sued Joe for wrongful retention of their daughters, claiming that he withheld their passports and would not permit them to return to England.

© Dave Benett Sophie is reportedly dating Peregrine Pearson

Sophie's petition claimed that she had "reiterated" her plans to move to England, after she and her now ex-husband had agreed the country would be their "forever home" in 2022. Joe responded that he thought the two had reached an agreement to work towards a co-parenting plan.

They later reached a custody agreement, explaining in a joint statement that "after a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K".

© Getty Taylor Swift rocked an oversize blazer for her dinner date with Sophie Turner

Speaking to British Vogue, Sophie described being "unhappy" about how the custody battle "played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

She also thanked her friend Taylor Swift, describing the singer songwriter as an "absolute hero."

"I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space."