Olivia Culpo and her striking four siblings in photos

Olivia Culpo found fame in 2012 as Miss Rhode Island and then later Miss America, before going on to win Miss Universe. She leveraged that opportunity into a career in social media influencing, working with brands such as L'Oreal and Sports Illustrated, and it was thanks to Olivia that her four siblings also gained recognition, leading to the 2022 series The Culpo Sisters.

The reality show promised to show the sisters as they "use small-town charm and playful antics to stand out in the ultra-competitive world of content creation while navigating love, heartbreak and fierce sibling rivalry".

But who are Olivia's siblings? Let's take a look…

Pete Culpo:

© Instagram Pete Culpo with wife Katie and daughter Iris

Pete is the oldest Culpo sibling, and has taken after his parents, who are musicians, pursuing his passion as the bassists for two bands: covers act Future Dads and a '90s alternative tribute band called Be Kind, Rewind.

He stayed away from social media for many years, but has shared several snaps of his life with his wife and daughter including Olivia's 2024 wedding to Christian McCaffrey. Pete married his longtime girlfriend Katie in 2019, and in November 2021 they welcomed their first daughter, Iris, who was a flower girl at Olivia's wedding.

"Congratulations to my sister and new brother!!! What you two have is unique and you’re both so lucky to have each other! We love you both so much," he captioned a sweet snap of the Culpo family with Christian.

Pete has also attended the 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on Christian and his NFL team, San Francisco Forty Niners.

Aurora Culpo:

© Instagram Aurora Culpo with her two children at Olivia Culpo's wedding

Aurora is the oldest of the Culpo daughters, and is mom to two kids: son Remi Berkeley, four, and two-year-old daughter Solei Marie. She was married to Survivor star Michael "Mikey" Borton for three years before she filed for for divorce in April 2022.

"During my divorce, I lost so much sleep worrying about things that never ended up happening. I dreaded breaking the news to my kids that mom and dad would live in separate houses. When I finally mustered up the confidence to have that conversation with them, their response was: “Cool. Can I have a cookie?'" she told fans in a New Year's Eve post at the end of 2023.

© Instagram Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo at Olivia's wedding weekend

"Of course some days are a bitch but if there’s one thing I’ve learned these past few years it’s that worry doesn’t take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s strength- and we are so much stronger than we ever could have known," she concluded.

Aurora, 35, worked in behavior analysis and special education for years before she moved to Los Angeles and pivoted to social media after the birth of her children. In 2023 she launched her podcast Barely Filtered with Kristin Louelle who left in March 2024 to move to Nashville.

Gus Culpo:

© Instagram Gus Culpo (right) with sisters Sophia and Aurora

The youngest of the Culp boys, Gus lives a life outside of the public eye and is still in Rhode Island, where he has also made a living as a musician, playing the piano.

Gus played baseball at the University of Southern California before returning to Rhode Island where he studied for a master's degree in education at the University of Rhode Island.

© Stefanie Keenan Olivia, Susan Curran, and Gus perform during the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023

He appeared on The Culpo Sisters, where it was revealed he also helped his parents out at the family restaurants; they own businesses in the Boston and Rhode Island area including Back 40 alongside Olivia and their cousin, Josh Culpo, Union & Main Lake Taco, Evie’s and Black Oak Kitchen & Drink.

Gus is also close with brother-in-law Christian, cheering on the Niners at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sophia Culpo:

© Instagram Sophia Culpo with Gus and Pete at the 2024 Super Bowl

The youngest of the Culpo siblings, Sophia is 27 and appeared in the reality series where it was revealed she is always "stealing" her older sisters' clothes. She has also found her own path on social media with Get Ready With Me videos, and working as a brand ambassador for companies such as Savage x Fenty, owned by Rihanna.

Sophia received a degree in nutrition at Boston University, before she moved to Los Angeles with her sisters.

© Instagram Sophia, Olivia, Gus and Aurora Culpo

She previously dated NFL player Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, called it quits after two years of dating in March 2023 when she accused him of cheating.

"Someone we know was doing some digging for me around the team and that was how I got confirmation that this wasn’t the first girl also," Sophia revealed during an appearance on her sister Aurora’s Barely Filtered podcast.

She also revealed it was Olivia who first gave her the heads up, because Olivia was at a Super Bowl party in Arizona.

© Instagram Sophia Culpo with new boyfriend Michael Stevens

"She calls me and she’s like ‘I’m so sorry I want you to hear this from me, he’s cheating on you. I just remember my stomach drops. I want to throw up," said Sophia.

She is now dating attorney and comedian Michael Stevems, hard launching him on Instagram in late 2023.