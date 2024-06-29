Royal guest revealed at Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's luxurious Rhode Island wedding

Olivia Culpo is marrying her longtime sweetheart, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, in Rhode Island – and it looks like Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece is one of several A-list guests in attendance.

The Greek royal joined new girlfriend Brooks Nader, the Sports Illustrated model, in Watch Hill, RI on June 28, 2024, a day before it is thought San Francisco 49s player Christian and Olivia will get married.

© AKGS Brooks Nader and her new boyfriend, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, attended the wedding of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

In the pictures, Constantine and Brooks look smitten as they are captured walking down the lush streets of the Ocean State, with Constantine wearing jeans and a seagreen shirt, with Brooks in a black ribbed romper and an oversized black leather jacket.

Other guests expected at the wedding include Christian's teammate Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin – who made headlines when she designed NFL-themed clothing for Taylor Swift – who commented on a recent post of Olivia's.

© AKGS Brooks and Prince Constantine were pictured in RI

"The moment we've all been waiting for! Let the royal wedding begin," Kristin wrote, while Natalie Stewart, the wife of former Carolina Panthers player Jonathan Stewart added: "Packs waterproof mascara and handkerchief for Jonathan."

The lovebirds flew to their wedding destination in a private jet complete with a Mr & Mrs sign outside waiting for them, rose petals down the aisle of the jet and a personalized food menu. Oliva shared snaps from inside the jet revealing she kept on theme in a white linen two-piece with a fitted vest, elevated with strappy heels and a raffia YSL tote bag.

© AKGS Preparations for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wedding at a picturesque venue in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

On Wednesday June 26, Christian shared a carousel of images of the two leaving the registry office, revealing that they had already tied the knot in a civil ceremony.

For the occasion, Olivia opted for an ultra-chic belted midi dress from British brand Self-Portrait, giving her a timeless silhouette, and she paired it with a satin headband complete with a silk veil from Jennifer Behr.

Olivia and Christian enjoyed a civil ceremony

Crews have been pictured in the small oceanside town of Westerly – the same place where Taylor owns her 11,000 sq ft home known as High Watch – preparing for the big day, and local businesses have shared that celebrity guests have been in town, including Olivia's mom who has been shopping in Fierce Boutique, according to staff.

Local station WJAR reported that staff were over the moon to see the visitors, as it was "so great for the economy", with one staff member sharing that Olivia's mom "was shopping for a couple things for wedding guests".

© Instagram / @oliviaculpo Olivia and Christian flew to RI in their private jet

Olivia won the 2012 Miss Rhode Island USA – the first pageant she'd ever entered – and she went on to win Miss USA and became the first United States representative to win Miss Universe since 1997.

Christian proposed to Olivia in April 2023, and they announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post. "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast," the model wrote. "I'm marrying my best friend, I love you so much, fiancé."