Inside Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's sprawling $3.5m LA home – stunning photos

Olivia Culpo and her fiancé Christian McCaffrey live in an exquisite "sanctuary" in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles after she upgraded from a Hollywood loft.

The 31-year-old bought the stunning 5,366-square-foot home before Christian, 27, was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, who will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Olivia Culpo's emotional tribute to Christian McCaffrey ahead of Super Bowl 2024

"I lived in Hollywood right in the thick of it, in the middle of all the noise, and I realized I really wanted something that felt more calming, like a sanctuary almost. A respite from the city," she told Architectural Digest in 2021.

© Ethan Miller Olivia and Christian live in Encino, California

As well as moving into a bigger property than her 1,300-square-foot loft in Hollywood – and swapping roommates from her sister to Christian – Olivia made some other changes when it came to her interior design tastes.

Instead of her previous pink décor, Olivia opted for "unique textures and neutral tones" and spent years furnishing the home, piece by piece, with the help of designer, Jess Diab.

Inside Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's home

Family Room © Instagram The "adults-only" family room has become more of a music room for Olivia and is where her "treasured century-plus-year-old cello" lives. "I've played my whole life, so that's kind of like the music room," she said. "My mom plays the viola, so when she comes to visit, we play together in that room." Olivia swapped the previously painted navy walls for bright white walls that help to open up the space, which is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings. There is also a marble fireplace flanked by iron cabinets, an iron chandelier featuring LED candles, and vintage calf hair chairs.

Living Room © Instagram The informal living room is perfect for "gameday hangouts" and boasts the same neutral colors as the rest of the home as well as glass pocket doors that lead to an outdoor lounge area. It is also decorated with several sentimental touches like a record player that was gifted to her by Christian along with "a record of their favorite songs".

Games Room © Instagram Olivia turned the former screening room into a games room, complete with a rustic-looking billiards table with neutral-tone pool balls in the center. Keeping with the aesthetic, it also boasts a marble backsplash and cabinetry, a mohair sofa, a brown vintage leather chair, and a hand-drawn map of her home state of Rhode Island. "I feel like I took the most risks in that room and to see it come together so perfectly was really, really rewarding," she gushed.

Dining Room © Instagram The dining room features a marble-top table surrounded by several white-backed chairs and a black chandelier hanging above the exposed beam ceiling. Framed pictures adorn a white feature wall and there are potted flowers and plants for added decoration, alongside more large windows.

Kitchen © Instagram The kitchen appears to be state-of-the-art and has a light wood island with a smaller table on one side that can seat four. The white cupboards are finished with black hardware, and there is a geometric-patterned hood above the industrial stove.

Backyard © Instagram The couple's backyard is also perfect for entertaining and has an outdoor table and seating for several guests, which is handy because Olivia's family visits often. "This house is a revolving door… it's crazy all the time," she admitted. There is also a swinging daybed that Olivia's dog, Oliver, is often spotted lounging on, sunbeds beside the luxury swimming pool, a pristine lawn and pathway surrounded by potted plants, and outdoor lighting.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.