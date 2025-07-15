Amanda Seyfried gives rare insight into family life with her 2 children and reveals her 'daunting' milestone ahead

Amanda Seyfried is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The Mean Girls star is busy making a lot of fun memories with her two children, Nina and Thomas, and opened up to HELLO! about parenthood, work, and a "daunting" milestone just months away.

The Hollywood star - who shares her daughter and son with husband Thomas Sadoski - lives in Upstate New York - and loves nothing more than planning adventures with her family.

"We don’t have any real traditions, but vacations are the best time to just be together without the usual work or schedules. We try to keep the days slow and open, which feels like such a luxury," she said.

And where does Amanda like to go? "The Cape. It’s our happy place. We love the quiet, the beach, and just having the chance to slow down together. No big plans, just walks, food, and time to breathe."

Just like many fellow parents, Amanda has one or two lifesaver hacks up her sleeve when they go out and about too. "Snacks, snacks, and more snacks. Sticker books and notebooks are life-savers too. And I always bring an empty tote bag because my kids collect everything, from rocks to napkins with drawings on them. Giving those things a place helps keep my bag from becoming a museum," she said.

Amanda is the co-founder of Make it Cute - who have teamed up with The Bellevue Hotel

Amanda's children are big fans of her current collaboration with The Bellevue Hotel too. The actress - who is co-founder of plastic-free children's toy brand Make It Cute - has teamed up with the luxury Philadelphia hotel to offer guests an unforgettable family experience during their stay.

Guests who purchase the package get a pre-assembled Make It Cute Modern Farmhouse playhouse and Make It Cuter Welcome Home decor kit in their room, amongst other treats, including cookies from the iconic Levain Bakery.

"Honestly, seeing my kids light up the first time they played with one of our playhouses was everything," Amanda said.

"They immediately started decorating and turning it into their own little world. That moment reminded me why we built this — to bring a little more magic into everyday life. We wanted something safe, beautiful, and plastic-free for our families, and it turns out so many other families were looking for the same thing."

For the star, the "best part [about being a mom] is watching them grow into themselves".

She added that it's "the little moments like when they make you laugh without meaning to or show you something they created are everything."

As for whether Nina and Thomas are set to follow in their mom's footsteps one day, that's yet to be revealed. "As for acting, I have no idea," the actress said. "If they find something they love, I’ll be right there cheering them on. Whether it’s performing or building forts in the woods, I just want them to feel supported."

It's an exciting - if not a little daunting - year for Amanda, who not only is busy with work, but she's got a milestone birthday ahead of her too.

In December, she will be turning 40 - a new decade and chapter in her life. "40 feels daunting, but I hear it’s the gateway to the better years - and that’s probably because I feel like I really know myself and know what makes me feel at peace," she said.

"Watching my kids grow from this vantage point is so rewarding. And so I look forward to growing our company and continuing to work with great artists in my career. As for the celebration itself? Drinks and skating most likely."

