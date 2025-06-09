The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have reportedly had some big changes at their Windsor abode, and it'll no doubt bring the whole family joy in abundance.

William, 42, and Kate, 43, plus their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, are said to be overjoyed that their beloved family dog, Orla, has welcomed puppies.

A report in The Sun previously explained that their cocker spaniel pooch, who has made many appearances in photos and videos shared by the Wales family in recent years, had a litter of four pups, though it's not known if the family plan on keeping the pups or perhaps giving them to welcoming and caring homes.

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte watching the planes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Nevertheless, being surrounded by the adorable puppies will bring so much happiness to the family, and, for the young children, being around pets can teach them many valuable and important skills.

How the Wales children's development will be impacted by family addition

Sophie David, early years expert, founder of Little Happy Learners and author of 'Read, Write, Play', explained that George, Charlotte and Louis' social and emotional development will be impacted "beautifully".

© Shutterstock Parenting expert, Sophie David, told HELLO! that George, Charlotte and Louis would benefit from having puppies at home

In addition to teaching them fundamental skills in responsibility and patience, it can also teach them empathy.

"From helping with feeding to gentle play and learning when to give the puppy space, little ones begin to understand what it means to care for another living thing. It also supports their emotional regulation – puppies can be wonderfully calming companions when big feelings bubble up," she told HELLO!

"[Puppies] have a beautiful impact on a child's social and emotional development. Interacting with a pet builds communication skills, nurtures a sense of security, and often encourages more outdoor play and physical activity. It also supports language development. Children can chat away to their pets, narrating and expressing emotions in a safe, pressure-free way."

© Instagram Prince William and Kate's beautiful dog Orla who recently had puppies

Why Kate and William need to be 'mindful' for kids' new pet

While Kate and William's three children will learn from their new puppies, it's important for any family with pets and children to be mindful of certain things, especially in the early stages.

Sophie advises: "While puppies bring lots of joy, they also require time, training, and supervision, especially with young children around.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales have long been dog lovers

"It's important to teach children how to interact gently and respectfully with the puppy, and to always supervise play to ensure both child and pup feel safe and comfortable. Managing expectations around the early puppy stages can really help create a positive experience for everyone."

William and Kate are no doubt pros when it comes to raising dogs. Before adopting Orla, they were the owners of another cocker spaniel, their beloved dog Lupo, who died in 2020.