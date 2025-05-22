Prince Louis' 'emotional anchor' from Princess Kate and Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales were likely very popular with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this week as the royal parents took home gifts after attending the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.

Prince William and Kate, who hosted the royal event on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, spoke with various attendees at the annual outdoor gathering, including nine-year-old Mateo Robayna, the brother of the late campaigner and photographer Liz Hatton, who passed away in November aged 17 from a rare form of cancer.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales shaking Mateo's hand at the Buckingham Palace garden party

Prince William and Kate's new comfort for 3 kids

Mateo and his parents chatted with Kate and William at length before presenting them with two special Jellycat toys, which their kids, perhaps especially their youngest, seven-year-old Louis, will adore.

Kate, 43, was presented with 'Tarte au citron' while William, 42, was gifted the special collector's item, 'Pickled Onion'.

© Getty William and Kate received special gifts at the Buckingham Palace garden party this week

Upon receiving the hugely popular cuddly toys that have stormed the children's retail market, the Prince of Wales said: "My children will love these," before remarking, "They are children's currency."

It was especially heartfelt to receive the gifts from Mateo given his late older sister Liz's love for the brand of toys.

Mateo explained that Jellycats were his sister's favourite and that she would gift them to people who "made her happy".

Kate spoke to the family about Liz and the special meaning behind the gifts, before making an emotional confession: "When I see the fish and chips Jellycat, I think of her."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales took their gifts home to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

How Louis will find 'comfort' with new home addition

Fans have fallen in love with the wonderful toys for their comforting and cute characteristics. They've also become a viral sensation with huge numbers on platforms like TikTok, with fans proudly showing off their collection.

Princess Charlotte is also said to have the Fuddlewuddle dog in her toy collection.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Princess of Wales with George, Charlotte and Louis

But the young royals aren't alone when it comes to finding comfort and "reassurance" in the form of a cuddly toy.

Sophie David, early years expert, author, and founder of Little Happy Learners, explained how and why children like George, Charlotte and Louis are so drawn to the cute Jellycat creatures.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Louis and his siblings will no doubt be thrilled with their new toys

"As an Early Years specialist, I have seen firsthand how young children are drawn to soft, sensory-rich toys and Jellycats really get it right," she began.

"Comfort toys often become part of a child's daily rhythm for instance at nap time, on outings, or during quiet moments."

Sophie, whose book, Read, Write, Play, launches on 5th June, continued: "They are more than just cute, they're powerful emotional anchors for young children. They help children feel safe when the world feels uncertain.

© Getty The royals are a close-knit family of five

"Hugging a soft toy can reduce stress, regulate emotions, and give children an outlet for expressing feelings through play. It's also a lovely early step towards developing empathy, imagination, and emotional confidence."

Author and parenting expert Sophie David spoke to HELLO! about why comfort toys are so important to young children

Emma Svanberg, fellow parenting expert and author of Parenting For Humans, agrees, telling HELLO!: "Soft toys often act as what we might call transitional objects. They provide children with a sense of safety, continuity, and connection, particularly during moments of change. They create a bridge between self and other, and between dependence and autonomy."

Emma continued: "They are often our earliest best friends, where we test out relationships and play out our experiences with a consistently present buddy!"