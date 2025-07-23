Prince George recently celebrated his 12th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, released a lovely photograph of their eldest, as well as a charming behind-the-scenes video of George with his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video was a moment that fans got to see the heartwarming bond the future King of England has with both his younger sister and brother, but there is something "unique" about his relationship with his sister, Charlotte.

In the video, the three Wales children are seen walking outdoors and making each other laugh, proving that the trio are clearly great friends in addition to being family.

© Instagram George, Louis and Charlotte in a sweet behind-the-scenes video posted on their official Instagram account to mark George's 12th birthday

© Josh Shinner Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, noted the "unique" bond that the two older Wales kids have. "From the most recent interaction we've seen of Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal youngsters appear to have a close and playful relationship," she said. "George was giggling as he lifted up his little brother and all three children were seen holding hands as they walked through the woods in Norfolk. "The Wales children will no doubt have quite a unique bond considering their prominent positions in the line of succession, with George destined to be king one day."

© Getty It's their unique position in society that means that they have joined together to form a rock-solid bond, given that they're growing up with the eyes of the world watching. "Their strong relationship is likely to put them in good stead for the future as they will be able to support one another as they navigate their way through their education and later their introduction to a public role," Danielle also said.

© Getty Images "Over the years, we've seen Charlotte gently reminding her brothers of etiquette on formal occasions. "But in more relatable moments, we've seen pictures of the siblings enjoying a picnic lunch at the polo together and Louis hilariously mimicking his big brother George with a hair flick at the VE Day commemorations."



© Instagram One indicator of their sweet relationship is the friendship bracelets that all of the Wales family seems to be wearing. Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the first friendship bracelets they were wearing when a very excited George and Charlotte were photographed alongside their dad attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concerts at London's Wembley Stadium last summer.

© Getty Images "The friendship bracelet George is wearing is clearly a sentimental accessory among their family, with Charlotte, King Charles and Prince William all sporting similar bracelets in recent months," says Danielle. The fact that the friendship bracelet was seen in George's most recent birthday snap shows his dedication to his family in the sweetest way!