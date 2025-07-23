Today family celebrates baby news during live show with parting surprise

The TODAY Show has the pending arrival of a new member to celebrate, with CNBC anchor, Power Lunch co-host, and TODAY contributor Kelly Evans' pregnancy.

The TV financial expert, 40, is preparing to welcome her sixth child with husband Eric Chemi, and made an appearance on the Third Hour of TODAY on Wednesday, July 23, ahead of heading out on maternity leave.

Take a look below at the sweet parting gift from Third Hour anchors Al Roker, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett for Kelly before she goes on leave…

WATCH: Third Hour of TODAY celebrates anchor's baby news with sweet gift

Kelly, meanwhile, is one of six CNBC anchors who are pregnant at the same time as part of the network's viral "baby boom" period, joining Kate Rooney, Deirdre Bosa, Angelica Peebles, Megan Cassella and Pippa Stevens.

Kelly, meanwhile, is one of six CNBC anchors who are pregnant at the same time as part of the network's viral "baby boom" period, joining Kate Rooney, Deirdre Bosa, Angelica Peebles, Megan Cassella and Pippa Stevens.

The host of The Exchange told People recently about how she and the other anchors balance their careers with being parents. "You just keep having to work smarter," she explained. "You don't have time for the small work dramas that don't matter… You just focus on getting the job done and done well."

"Work can distract you from the difficult moments at home that can be incredibly isolating, and home is a welcome respite at the end of the day from work."

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in January, sharing some photos of her sonogram and writing beside it: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FROM KELLY & ERIC Y'ALLLL."

"Please help me not be superstitious and worry that something bad will happen as soon as I say something…we are very excited. And nervous. And curious how exactly this will actually work out," she continued.

"@cnbc has been amazing the whole way through. THANK YOU!" and clarified that she was not interested in discovering the baby's gender anytime soon. "Not finding out gender. Have 2 boys & 3 girls. So maybe we'll get the Brady Bunch? (Or something? I don't remember it that well lol.) We'll find out in late summer, or thereabouts."

She has regularly shared "mom life" updates on social media in the run-up to baby number six's arrival, providing some of the more bittersweet updates on being pregnant, plus family planning tips, including recently pondering over the need to upgrade their car to something much bigger.

"Guys…it might be that time. We might have to upgrade to the bigger van. Not the minivan…we already have one of those. The SPRINTER van," she wrote alongside a clip of hers walking through a dealership.

"There are 2 real options – Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter. Our fave was the Ford Transit with the midsize roof. The Mercedes only comes in SUPER tall aka goodbye low bridges and drivethrus. So should we do it??! It still feels like driving a bus around."