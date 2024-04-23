Today star makes huge pregnancy reveal as co-hosts left in disbelief - 'We had no idea'

The third hour of Today kicked off with some very special news on Tuesday when a much-loved member of the team made a pregnancy reveal.

Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Joker were at the helm of the show which launched into a royal segment about Prince Louis' sixth birthday.

All the hosts were animated as they discussed the little boy's big day with Dylan and Sheinelle cooing over the photos of him.

WATCH: Today stars go gaga for baby news revealed on-air

Then, while talking to NBC News foreign correspondent, Molly Hunter, via video link, Craig said: "I tell you who else is going to be beloved," before adding: "That little baby of yours."

The studio fell quiet before Dylan quipped: "I didn't know you were pregnant," to which Molly announced she was already nine months along.

Sheinelle said: "I don't believe it," as Molly revealed she was expecting a baby girl.

The hosts urged her to show her belly as the camera only showed her upper body.

Sure enough, she turned to the side and revealed her adorable bump.

© Getty The team were shocked that they didn't already know

The hosts all congratulated Molly on her first children and continued to chat amongst themselves about how surprised they were at the news.

Molly tied the knot in the UK last year, and at the time Hoda Kotb congratulated her on-air.

"A little birdie told us that you got married," she said after Molly wrapped up reporting on King Charles' coronation.

© Getty Images Molly is part of the NBC team

Molly married her husband, William at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

The California native now resides in the UK where she will likely raise her baby girl.

While Molly is preparing to become a first time mom, Al is enjoying every second of being a first time grandpa.

© Instagram Al with his daughter Courtney, her husband Wes, and their daughter Sky at a book signing

The 69-year-old weatherman recently shared an adorable snapshot of his nine-month-old granddaughter Sky Clara Laga who had come along to support him at a signing of his book Murder on Demand.

He posted an image of Sky holding up his publication and with his daughter, Courtney and her husband, Wes, also standing proud.

© @alroker Instagram Al and his first Christmas with granddaughter Sky

"I had a little help yesterday for the signing of my latest @blackstonepublishing release of #billyblessings Murder On Demand," Al wrote alongside the image. "@ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs and my Sky at @booksandgreetings."

Sky was born last July, and Al as her "pop-pop" has already become her biggest fan, plus her meteorological name is a clear link to her NBC News anchor granddad.

