Eric Clapton, 80, has reason to celebrate as family is set to grow – see announcement

Eric Clapton's family is set to grow again after his daughter, Ruth Clapton, announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old singer and content creator shared her happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a sweet clip of herself and her partner, Peter Greenwood.

Baby announcement

In the video, Ruth turns to the side to expose her pregnant stomach before she and Peter excitedly rub her belly and then show off photos from her sonogram scan.

"We're having a baby! Just over 12 weeks now, due at the end of January 2026. So grateful," she wrote.

This will be Ruth and Peter's first child. She is also a mom to sons Isaac, 11, and Theodore, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dean Bartlett.

Ruth explained how she is struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, which she experienced with both her previous pregnancies.

"It's pretty horrendous," she said in her Stories. "It just takes me out. I feel sick all day, every day. Sometimes I am sick all day, every day. You're just so tired.

© Instagram Ruth and Peter are expecting their first child

"The first trimester, I think, is hard for most women, but if you have [hyperemesis gravidarum] it's something else completely."

Ruth added: "Luckily, I have an amazing partner who just picked up the slack with the kids, the house, me, all while also working full time. So that's been amazing."

Ruth said this pregnancy is "quite a different journey" compared to her last two, crediting Peter for "making a big difference" and helping her to "rest, relax, and get well".

© Instagram Ruth is due in January 2026

She and Peter were trying to conceive, and she admitted she couldn't believe "how quickly" they fell pregnant.

Ruth is the daughter of Eric and Yvonne Kelly, the manager of AIR Studios Montserrat, with whom he began an affair while still married to his first wife, Pattie Boyd.

Yvonne was also married at the time, and Ruth was kept a secret from the public until 1991, when the media discovered he had welcomed a daughter through an affair following the death of his four-year-old son, Conor, who died after he fell out of an open bedroom window from the 53rd floor of a Manhattan apartment building.

© Getty Images Ruth was kept secret from the public until 1991

Ruth and Eric were close throughout her childhood, but were estranged for several years in between. However, as she grew older, they reconnected and now share a close bond.

Eric is also a dad to three other daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Melia. Their eldest, Julie, 24, is a creative just like her father, having studied Fine Arts at the Rhode Island School of Design.

She specializes in, according to her social media, "weaving, knitting, papermaking, performance, and painting," and mostly works out of Brooklyn, having displayed her work at several exhibitions.

© Getty Images Eric has three daughters with his wife Melia McEnery

Eric and Melia's second daughter, Ella, 22, is currently a student at the University of Newcastle, England, studying sociology.

Little is known about Eric and Melia's youngest daughter, Sophie, 20, as she is the only one without a public social media presence.