Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eric Clapton, 80, has reason to celebrate as family is set to grow – see announcement
Subscribe
Eric Clapton, 80, has reason to celebrate as family is set to grow – see announcement
eric clapton in dark suit© WireImage

Eric Clapton, 80, has reason to celebrate as family is set to grow – see announcement

The "Layla" singer is a father of five

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Eric Clapton's family is set to grow again after his daughter, Ruth Clapton, announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 40-year-old singer and content creator shared her happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a sweet clip of herself and her partner, Peter Greenwood.

Baby announcement

In the video, Ruth turns to the side to expose her pregnant stomach before she and Peter excitedly rub her belly and then show off photos from her sonogram scan.

"We're having a baby! Just over 12 weeks now, due at the end of January 2026. So grateful," she wrote.

View post on Instagram
 

This will be Ruth and Peter's first child. She is also a mom to sons Isaac, 11, and Theodore, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dean Bartlett.

Ruth explained how she is struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, which she experienced with both her previous pregnancies.

"It's pretty horrendous," she said in her Stories. "It just takes me out. I feel sick all day, every day. Sometimes I am sick all day, every day. You're just so tired. 

ruth clapton pregnant boyfriend peter with hand on her bump© Instagram
Ruth and Peter are expecting their first child

"The first trimester, I think, is hard for most women, but if you have [hyperemesis gravidarum] it's something else completely."

Ruth added: "Luckily, I have an amazing partner who just picked up the slack with the kids, the house, me, all while also working full time. So that's been amazing."

Ruth said this pregnancy is "quite a different journey" compared to her last two, crediting Peter for "making a big difference" and helping her to "rest, relax, and get well".

photo of ruth clapton's sonogram© Instagram
Ruth is due in January 2026

She and Peter were trying to conceive, and she admitted she couldn't believe "how quickly" they fell pregnant.

Ruth is the daughter of Eric and Yvonne Kelly, the manager of AIR Studios Montserrat, with whom he began an affair while still married to his first wife, Pattie Boyd.

Yvonne was also married at the time, and Ruth was kept a secret from the public until 1991, when the media discovered he had welcomed a daughter through an affair following the death of his four-year-old son, Conor, who died after he fell out of an open bedroom window from the 53rd floor of a Manhattan apartment building.

eric clapton and daughter ruth in 2003© Getty Images
Ruth was kept secret from the public until 1991

Ruth and Eric were close throughout her childhood, but were estranged for several years in between. However, as she grew older, they reconnected and now share a close bond. 

Eric is also a dad to three other daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Melia. Their eldest, Julie, 24, is a creative just like her father, having studied Fine Arts at the Rhode Island School of Design.

She specializes in, according to her social media, "weaving, knitting, papermaking, performance, and painting," and mostly works out of Brooklyn, having displayed her work at several exhibitions.

Sir Eric Clapton with wife Melia McEnery attend a private view of photographs dedicated to Sir Eric Clapton to celebrate his latest book 'Eric Clapton: The Autobiography', at the Getty Images Gallery on November 1, 2007 in London, England© Getty Images
Eric has three daughters with his wife Melia McEnery

Eric and Melia's second daughter, Ella, 22, is currently a student at the University of Newcastle, England, studying sociology.

Little is known about Eric and Melia's youngest daughter, Sophie, 20, as she is the only one without a public social media presence.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Eric Clapton's 1992 Unplugged session, a trailer for its theatrical rerelease

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More