Who remembers the day that Prince William and his wife Princess Kate welcomed their firstborn into the world?

The adorable Prince George was born at 4:24pm on Monday 22 July 2013 weighing eight pounds six ounces.

Up until this point, traditional protocol for announcing a royal birth was for a notice to be posted on an easel in front of Buckingham Palace. However, William and Kate opted for a more modern, quicker method.

Writing in Vanity Fair back in 2013, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed what happened after George was welcomed into the world: “A minute before Big Ben struck 8:30 P.M. and dusk fell upon London, the couple gave their aides permission to issue a statement via e-mail and Twitter (now known as X), announcing the birth. It was a last-minute change of plan.”

She explained: “William and Kate decided that it would be “simpler and easier” to announce the news via e-mail and social media. The Clarence House tweet read, “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4:24 P.M.”

The first photo of Prince George

William also had the duty of calling his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news.

Then the couple called Carole and Michael Middleton, William's father Charles and his brother Prince Harry, and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and her brother James Middleton. They waited one day before leaving hospital with their newborn George.

© Samir Hussein Prince George of Wales during Trooping the Colour 2023

Kate has previously opened up about the moment George was born, telling Giovanna Fletcher: "Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary as I've said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary, actually. And he was very sweet. And also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy."

The Princess also spoke about her first night in hospital.

When asked how many hours after giving birth she presented Prince George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing, she recalled: "I… Oh my gosh, I can't remember. Everything goes in a bit of a blur. I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and night with huge thunderstorms, so I didn't get a huge amount of sleep, but George did which was really great."

