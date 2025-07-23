Princess Kate's special moment that signalled secret 'trust'

Elie Saab has often been the designer of choice for royals around the world.

The Princess of Wales has often opted for his designs for high-profile events.

But it's not just the Princess of Wales who loves Elie Saab's creations. Other famous fans include Charlene of Monaco, Victoria of Sweden and Rania of Jordan.

Speaking to our sister company HOLA!, Elie revealed all about his process when creating for some of the most glamorous customers in the world.

Kate's trust

Elie told HOLA! just what makes his designs so loved by royal clients:

"I believe my designs match their style and way of life, but beyond that, there’s a strong relationship of trust and friendship between us."

Kate displayed this trust when she picked out one of Elie's works for the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif in June 2023.

The royal stunned in a floor-length, delicate pink gown. The dress featured intricate floral detailing on the bodice and sleeves, a high neckline and pleating in the skirt.

She paired this with an understated gold Wilbur and Gussie clutch and Prada sandals.

While the original gown, which hit the runway in Elie's FW 2017 couture collection, featured sheer panelling in the skirt, the then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a lined skirt in accordance with the traditions and customs of her Middle Eastern hosts.

The bride's gown was also designed by Elie Saab, featuring a wraparound bodice, offset V-neckline and long sleeves.

© Getty Princess Rajwa's dress was also designed by Elie

Treasured memories

Elie specialises in bridal couture and has designed gowns for famous brides and members of royal families around the world.

He told HOLA! all about how their fame has impacted his way of working. "Royal families are, at heart, families like any other, and that’s something you really feel when sharing moments with them.

"Dressing royal families is undoubtedly more important in the public eye and for the brand's image. But for me, royal families are above all families who trust me to create one of the most beautiful events in their lives—something that will remain a treasured memory."

© Getty Elie Saab has long been the designer of choice for many brides, including Rose Leslie when she married fellow actor Kit Harrington in 2018

He has helped create countless memories for celebrities and royals around the world, including Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg, Scottish actress Rose Leslie, and even fictional character Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl (yes, really!).

Elie's story

Elie Saab is a Lebanese designer, who moved to Paris in 1981 to study fashion, but moved back to Beirut the following year to open his own label at just 18 years old.

He started to specialise in bridal couture and gained recognition as high society women started to wear his designs.

© Getty Elie has gained international since starting his own label in 1982

In 1997, Elie became the first non-Italian designer to become a member of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, and in 2002, he became the first Middle Eastern designer to dress an Oscar winner, when Halle Berry won the Best Actress Award for Monster's Ball.

His fashion empire has grown ever since, with boutiques and clients all over the world.