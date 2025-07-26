Today's Dylan Dreyer lists $2.5 million New York family apartment for sale following split

Last week, The Today Show's Dylan Dreyer announced her separation from her husband of 13 years, Brian Fichera. It appears there was a clear sign the couple were preparing to part ways when they listed their shared marital home in New York on the market for $2.5 million just months before.

The couple bought the Manhattan condo in 2016 after selling their Upper West Side co-op, which they listed for $862,000. Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child, in December.

© Instagram The family of five

Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park’s stunning landscaping. Inside, the residence offers a generous living area with sophisticated oak flooring, a sleek chef’s kitchen outfitted with gray minimalist cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops, and a dining room that accommodates ten guests.

"Spectacular amenities include full time doorman, porters, a sky-lit indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children’s playroom and a 7,000 square foot landscaped rooftop with two built-in commercial barbecue grills, a wet bar and cabanas with retractable awnings," the listing reads.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Dylan Dreyer listed her New York City apartment for sale

The bedrooms are "generously proportioned" and the "oversized" primary suite boasts a "five-fixture bathroom complete with Crema Luna limestone floors and tops, Waterworks fixtures and teak cabinetry".

Dylan and Brian share three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three. The couple transformed the space to fit their family of five, with the second bedroom featuring a three-level bunk bed, built-in storage, and animal-printed units.

The couple also own a beach house in Point Lookout, New York, that remains registered under Brian's name.

© Getty Images Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer host the Third Hour

Dylan's announcement

The NBC meteorologist issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© Getty Images Dylan and her husband

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."