Gisele Bündchen makes relatable revelation about appearance post baby

Gisele Bündchen shared how her beauty routine has evolved since the birth of her third child – and it's incredibly relatable.

The supermodel graced the cover of Vogue France's June/July issue in an ethereal sheer number. Set against the backdrop of the ocean, Gisele posed in a flowing white dress that featured elegant ruched detailing and delicate lace accents. Her luscious blonde locks were styled into beachy waves that cascaded down her back while her makeup was left natural and radiant. The shoot marked Gisele's return to modeling after she welcomed her son in February with her partner Joaquim Valente.

© Instagram Gisele posed with her blossoming baby bump

The 44-year-old shared an insight into motherhood and revealed that she's "back in her rhythm" post newborn baby. "Having my hair and make-up done makes me feel like I'm on vacation: with a baby, the nights are so short that I've hardly brushed my hair in recent months!," she admitted.

She continued: "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my rhythm."

"As any new mother knows, it's amazing how much sleep or lack of it can change everything!

"But then again, I feel really grateful: being able to be at home with my children and enjoy every moment with them is priceless."

© Getty Images The supermodel gave birth in February

The Brazilian model also shares son Benjamin, 15, daughter Vivian, 12, and stepson Jack, 17, with her ex-husband Tom Brady, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2022. Gisele began dating Joaquim in June 2023.

Gisele also shared how she has discovered a newfound confidence since becoming a mother of three and is "grateful" over the time she can spend with her baby boy. "I feel more comfortable in my own skin, and my priorities are clearer. I'm grateful to be where I am. I feel like I've earned it," she explained.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gisele Bündchen on Instagram Mother's Day 2025 featuring her newborn with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, reportedly a son

Earlier this month, Gisele took to Instagram to usher in her Mother's Day celebrations. The supermodel shared her very first photos of her baby boy, beginning with a tender image of the newborn resting on her chest, dressed in a cozy cream onesie. The next photo captured a heartwarming moment of Gisele cuddling with the baby alongside Joaquim, Benjamin, and Vivian.

In the caption, Gisele penned: "I've been quiet over here but very busy living life… Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared — they're simply lived," adding: "Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

© Instagram Photo shared by Gisele Bundchen featuring who appears to be her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, their newborn, and her kids with Tom Brady, Benjamin and Vivian

She continued: "Today, on Mother's Day, I [especially] miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day."

"To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother's Day! Sending so much love your way!"