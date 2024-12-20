Tom Brady reveals favorite part of his $17 million Miami mansion — and it may surprise you

Tom Brady has revealed his favorite part of his $17 million Miami bachelor pad – and it's his vegetable patch.

The former NFL star took to Instagram to share snaps of his growing garden, revealing a look at his kale, gem lettuce and arugula.

"My favorite part of the house," he captioned the first in a series of Stories, giving fans a glimpse at the sprawling patch covered in gorgeous greens.

© Tom Brady Tom Brady reveals his vegetable patch

The quarterback revealed he is growing his own broccoli, and joked that viewers should remember to "eat your vegetables," before giving a look at his kale plants, and various lettuces growing in the sunshine.

"Even Sol loves the garden," he captioned one Story that showed his pet cat enjoying the sunshine, before sharing that the arugula is "definitely my fave".

© Tom Brady Tom grows his own brocolli

© Tom Brady Tom's arugula plants

Tom's oasis also includes a stunning backyard with a covered veranda with plush neutral furniture, a gorgeous pool surrounded by manicured turf and hedges, palm trees, and a long line of pool loungers, perfect for lounging the day away.

The lavish property sits on Indian Creek village, a man-made island turned gated community north of Miami that spans 300 acres.

© Tom Brady Tom loves his gem lettuce

There are around 40 residential homes, and it is known for both its exclusivity and intense security, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Julio Iglesias among the various other notable residents of the uber-wealthy community often dubbed a "Billionaire Bunker".

Tom purchased the home in 2020 with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, but the pair have now divorced, and former model Gisele purchased a $9.1 million horse ranch turned luxury mansion in the Southwest Ranches community, another posh Florida enclave further inland, over an hour drive away from Tom.

© Instagram The backyard and pool area of his Indian Creek home

Tom is dad to three children: son Jack, 17, son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.

The 17-year-old is Tom's son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, while Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, who is now expecting her own third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

© Instagram Tom with his three kids on board his cruiser yacht

Both Benjamin and Vivian celebrated birthdays this month, and the former New England Patriots quarterback shed some light on Benjamin's personality with a sweet tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday Benny! I'm so proud of the young man you are."

"You're a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate… but most of all you're the best brother and son anyone could ask for. You pour so much into everything you do, and it shows in the way you inspire others around you," he added.