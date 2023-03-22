All we know about Tom Cruise's relationship with daughter Suri Cruise Suri, 16, was born exactly a year after Katie Holmes' first date with the Top Gun actor

After a heady reign as one of Hollywood's most talked-about "It" couples, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' relationship quickly unraveled after five years of marriage.

They announced their divorce in June of 2012, which is widely thought to have been a shock to the actor, whose then-wife, with the help of her lawyer dad, privately orchestrated a plan to leave Tom behind.

The couple first started dating in 2005 – Katie was 27 and Tom 43 – the same year the actress called off her engagement from Sweet Magnolias actor Chris Klein. Seven weeks after they first met, the couple were engaged.

Katie and Tom tied the knot in November of the same year with a ceremony at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. They had welcomed their first and only daughter, Suri, earlier that year, on the anniversary of their first date, April 18, 2006.

It's been over a decade Suri, now 16 and attending private school in Manhattan, was last seen publicly with her famous dad – leading many to assume that they are estranged.

Katie, who is currently living with Suri in New York and is performing in an off-Broadway production titled The Wanderers, was given sole custody of her daughter at the time of her divorce.

Suri and Tom were last seen together a month after his divorce from Katie

Though it has been widely reported that Tom has little to no part in his daughter's life, according to divorce documents, he agreed to pay his ex-wife $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18.

At the time of their split, Katie's lawyer, Johnathan Wolfe, told People: "Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest." In the filing, the Dawson's Creek alum cited irreoncilable differences as the reason for the split.

Katie and Suri live in New York City

In his own statement, the Top Gun actor – who was in Iceland filming Oblivion – did hint that her decision came as a surprise. His spokespersonsaid at the time: "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children."

Tom also shares kids Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The actors were married from 1990 to 2001, and photos of Nicole, jumping with joy, taken right after the divorce was finalized, are a fixture of pop-culture history.