Tom Cruise's only son Connor shares rare insight into personal life with new photo

Tom Cruise's son Connor lives a private, lowkey life away from the spotlight.

The Mission: Impossible actor's only son, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, leads a starkly different life than that of his famous parents, and resides by the beach in Clearwater, Florida, where his dad partly owns and helps operate a residential building.

And though he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and doesn't often share details of it, he did recently share a rare glimpse into what he was up to over Thanksgiving weekend.

While Connor hasn't shared a photo to his Instagram feed in well over a year, on Sunday, he did take to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo from a golf course, at Pelican Golf Club in Clearwater.

In the selfie, he's seen wearing a navy hoodie, paired with blue reflective sunglasses and a white baseball cap with the American flag on it.

Among one of Connor's most recent, rare updates was another Instagram Story in which he highlighted yet another one of his hobbies, fishing, along with a birthday tribute to a good friend, across several photos.

Connor shared a rare photo from Thanksgiving weekend

In the first pic, Connor was seen posing next to his friend and fishing partner, who is holding a French Bulldog in his arms, while Connor was giving a thumbs up to the camera, and simultaneously showcased his tattoo sleeve on his right forearm.

He next shared a snap of a group of friends out on a fishing trip, posing with a massive fish they had just caught.

Earlier this year he also shared a similar photo while celebrating a friend's birthday

Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor shortly after his birth in January 1995, three years after they adopted their first daughter Bella, 31, who today is an artist based in London.

He is an avid fisher

Tom is also a dad to daughter Suri, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, though it has been widely reported that they are largely estranged; he and Katie were married from 2006 to 2012, and he has not been pictured with Suri since then.

Tom with his kids in 2008

Suri, 18, was raised in New York City, where Katie is based, and earlier this year, she started her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the time, though Katie has always shied away from sharing much about her personal life and details about Suri, she opened up about her daughter's departure for college, telling Town & Country: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," adding: "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."