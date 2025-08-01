James Middleton's son Inigo is just like 'cheeky' cousin Prince Louis in new footage

James Middleton is a doting father to his son Inigo, who will be turning two in September, and on Friday, he shared some adorable footage of the little tyke.

In the video, little Inigo could be seen playing with the family's dogs, and also enjoying some cheekier moments with his mum, reminiscent of his older cousin, Prince Louis. In one bit, he could be seen trying to push Alizee into a stream, while another saw him playing with a stick and hitting her hiking rucksack.

James noted his son's behaviour, as he sweetly commented: "My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy, how are you nearly 2 already? Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn't realise it would be this fast."

© Instagram The youngster is already quite the explorer!

The youngster looked like quite a little adventurer in the footage with a little bucket hat and dungarees as he explored the gorgeous fields and forests near his home.

Fans loved the insight, as one enthused: "I can imagine him and Prince Louis having a very fun mischievous time!" and a second commented: "Gosh, he really is getting so big. AND he gets around so very well."

© Instagram Inigo is being a cheeky chappie!

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Soak it all in. Take notes. Everything he does that you think you will never forget, gets blurred by so many firsts and adventures to come. It’s such a fun time! Be present and Enjoy it!! Don't blink."

Just like Louis

Inigo's elder cousin is also known for his cheeky behaviour and went viral during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations when he appeared to shush his mother, the Princess of Wales.

Royal fans are normally looking out for the youngster's antics whenever he makes appearances, which so far have included pretending to ride a motorcycle, or attempting to blow out candles at his mum's carol service.

© Getty Louis is known for his cheeky antics

Reacting to his behaviour, supernanny Jo Frost told HELLO! back in 2023: "Prince Louis is a child I believe who is a highly sensitive person, he is elevated by high energy experiences and can sometimes get excited beyond the point that his behaviour may be unpredictable.

"Sometimes it can be cute like blowing out candles or cheeky when he doesn't want to accept what's being asked of him by a parent."

© PA Images via Getty Images Royal fans always keep an eye out for what Louis is up to

She continued: "His parents navigate their son's behaviour in public settings, they balance room, holding space for Prince Louis to be himself emotionally, whilst instilling the importance of social conduct in public settings and I believe this should be recognized and complemented as many families do the same in life."