Supernanny reacts to 'highly sensitive' Prince Louis' 'unpredictable' behaviour at latest royal event

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child, Prince Louis, captured the nation's hearts when he stole the show at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert last summer.

With his cheeky behaviour, playful antics and raspberry-blowing to mum Princess Kate, the mischievous royal tot, five, became known for his charm and unpredictability. Relive some of the royal's most famous moments in the clip below...

Just like any young child, the Prince has been known to get overwhelmed at royal events.

Most recently, Louis joined his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at their mother's Together At Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey - and his playful behaviour showed no signs of slowing down.

The adorable young Prince was impeccably behaved throughout the concert, though he did get a bit too excited by the idea of holding a Christmas candle, blowing out his sister Charlotte's like it was a birthday cake.

© CHRIS JACKSON Playful Prince Louis blew out his sister's candle during the service

The hilarious act of impulse left Louis' royal siblings - and his parents - in stitches, and now Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, has chimed in on the funny moment which set social media ablaze when it happened last week.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the five-year-old's behaviour, the Global Parenting Expert and Childcare Specialist reacted to a post shared by HELLO!, which recognised Prince William's affection and care towards his youngest son on public outings.

© Chris Jackson The Wales children joined their parents at the Together at Christmas carol service

"Prince Louis is a child I believe who is a highly sensitive person, he is elevated by high energy experiences and can sometimes get excited beyond the point that his behaviour may be unpredictable."

© Mark Cuthbert Prince Louis with his brother Prince George at Westminster Abbey

Sometimes it can be cute like blowing out candles or cheeky when he doesn't want to accept what's being asked of him by a parent," she wrote.

Jo continued, addressing how Prince William and Princess Kate are a credit to their children.

"His parents navigate their son's behaviour in public settings, they balance room, holding space for Prince Louis to be himself emotionally, whilst instilling the importance of social conduct in public settings and I believe this should be recognized and complemented as many families do the same in life.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Louis stole the hearts of the nation at the Jubilee

"Prince William, an assertive intuitive father in my opinion shows his confident ability to hold Louis hand to keep him safe and from creating any cheeky 'trouble' at the church whilst still remaining calm and confident, which is in fact the energy Prince Louis needs to feel in these moments.

© Getty Supernanny praised the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting

"Prince Louis knows he has to behave at this moment, it is expected, the Royals have standards like many families should have... Prince William's presence of attentiveness makes him feel at ease. I say bravo to both parents they do an exceptional job under scrutiny from so many," she concluded.