Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrate son Jack's long-awaited wedding news – see breathtaking photo

It's been a big month already for the Osbourne family! Their family podcast, The Osbournes, returned for a second season last week, and now the youngest in the family has tied the knot.

Jack Osbourne announced on social media that he and longtime fiancée Aree Gearhart had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last week.

The 37-year-old took to social media with a photo of himself and his new wife posing in their beautiful woodland venue, the San Ysidro Ranch in California, dressed in their wedding best.

While Jack wore a pale plum-colored suit, Aree, 32, wore a beautiful white wedding dress with lace straps and a veil and held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in," Jack wrote on social media alongside the photo.

Aree added on hers: "Snuck away and married my best friend last week. I am honored to be your wife. All in forever."

Mom Sharon, 70, was just as enthusiastic as she took to her own social media with a photo of the couple and penned: "Bursting with joy for Jack and Aree!! Enjoy the beautiful ride ahead and welcome to the family."

Big sister Kelly, 38, took to the comments section to say: "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I'm so happy that it's official… we are sisters!!!!!!!"

Many others shared congratulatory comments, with their wedding photographer Michelle commenting: "One of the most beautiful and intimate weddings I have ever had the privilege to witness!"

Jack was previously married to actress Lisa Stelly from 2012-2019, and they had three children together, daughters Pearl, 11, Andy, eight, and Minnie, five.

The TV personality soon began dating Aree, a fashion designer, and they announced their engagement in December 2021. In July 2022, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Maple.

Ever the proud grandma, Sharon was the first to announce the birth on her Instagram, sharing the most adorable photo of her new granddaughter.

"Maple Artemis Osbourne. Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji] Aree & Maple are happy and healthy! Jack fasten your seatbelt."

It was just earlier this month that Sharon and husband Ozzy, 74, announced that they would be reviving their family podcast for a second season with the help of Kelly and Jack.

The season will run for 20 episodes and feature topics ranging from romance and plastic surgery to true crime and music (74-year-old Ozzy's specialty), and Sharon, 70, teased that it's about to get real.

"Nothing is off limits," she told Rolling Stone, although her daughter retorted: "I wish there were things that were off limits."

Their oldest, daughter Aimee, will not appear on the podcast, preferring to maintain a life away from the spotlight as she focuses on her music career. She also did not appear on their MTV reality show of the same name during the mid-aughts.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

