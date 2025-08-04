Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julia Roberts' risk-taking son, 18, makes new appearance in footage shared by proud family — watch
The Pretty Woman star's son shows off his skills

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder posted a video of their son Henry, 18, as he showed off his skateboarding skills at a skatepark.

In the clip, the daredevil was seen shirtless, in black jeans and Vans sneakers. The risk taker effortlessly skated along the skatepark's internal loop, gliding in front of the camera, before he rolled down the ramp. Watch the video below.

The video played "Good Times Roll" by The Cars in the background, as the proud dad captioned the intriguing post: "Who likes Butter?"

This isn't the first time fans have gotten a look at Henry's impressive moves. Back in 2021, Danny posted a video of his then 14-year-old son flaunting his new tricks at the park.

Danny wrote: "Turning 14…turning in the air…summer's turn." The doting father posted another video of Henry skating to school in a navy hoodie, black pants, Vans sneakers and a red backpack back in 2021 as well. He captioned the post: "Morning commute."

Henry took the plunge off a cliff© Instagram
Henry is adventurous and loves taking risks

Something that has been very important to Julia as a mother is teaching her kids to be less reliant on technology, and by the looks of Henry's skateboarding, one can assume he's enjoyed spending a lot of time outdoors.

Julia, Danny and their three children© Instagram
Julia and Danny have a phones-free household

Julia shared on Today: "So for us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station where everyone's phones go when you get home. There's no phones at the table, certainly."

Julia isn't an exception to that house rule despite her busy schedule. Even she consciously prioritizes talking to her kids, instead of multitasking with her phone in hand. The movie star believes that being present and making a child feel seen is vital.

Julia Roberts sits with her kids Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry Moder, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Despite her busy schedule, even Julia stays away from her phone at home

She shared with Good Housekeeping: "My mom gave me unconditional love. I think that's the one thing we can really do for our kids. Not to say that we have to be blind to their little quirks and faults, but it helps you in life."

Julia Roberts arrives at the 50th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 28, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Julia believes that being present with your children is the most important thing

However, Julia also argued that having unconditional love for someone doesn't give them an excuse to not fulfill their responsibilities.

She added: "I think some people confuse unconditional love with spoiling. None of my kids would think I have a problem with that distinction. I do love them unconditionally, and I try, when they do something wrong, to say, 'This doesn't change the amount of love in this house for you, but you've got to do your homework.' Because I think that also makes a child feel safe." 

