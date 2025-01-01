Michelle Keegan shares rare picture of her mum - and what a stylish grandma she'll be

Michelle Keegan shared a lovely photograph of her mother Jackie on New Years Eve, and in the snap, she is looking so chic! The former Coronation Street star's mum was seen wearing a leopard print top, slim-fit brown trousers, high heels and a statement bag. Fabulous!

Captioning the snap, which looked to be taken in front of Michelle's epic Christmnas tree, the actress penned: "Mumma looking all gorge."

© Instagram Michelle's mum Jackie looked lovely

Michelle, who is married to reality star Mark Wright, has a wonderful relationship with her mother.

Back in 2021, when celebrating her 60th birthday, the Manchester-born star said: "What a woman! My mum, my best friend & hands down THE funniest human on the planet & I know many would agree. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @jackieannethornton love you so much," she remarked.

Michelle's pregnancy

Michelle and Mark are expecting their first child in the new year, and in the couple's pregnancy announcement, the actress said in her Instagram post, that 2025 is going to be "a special one" for the couple.

The photo in their announcement post was taken by photographer Maria Hibbs in early November, when the couple last visited Majorca.

The 37-year-old opted to wear a knitted co-ord by online brand Meshki which showed off her bump perfectly. The top had long sleeves and an asymmetrical cut and the maxi skirt had delicate ruching at the waist.

The snap earned over 1 million 'likes' and thousands of comments from fans.

Mark Wright And Michelle Keegan's love story

The Wright wedding

Michelle and Mark will mark their tenth anniversary at the end of May. The former TOWIE star and Brassic actress tied the knot in front of family and friends on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine.

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

The wedding took place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, and the reception was held in a marquee set up in the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Our Girl actress Michelle was dressed in a figure-hugging Galia Lahav wedding dress for her big day, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back and a fishtail wedding skirt, while Mark looked suave in a black suit.