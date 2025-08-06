Michael Strahan's daughters step back into the spotlight as famous faces show support

Michael Strahan is one 'proud' dad after his twin daughters stepped back into the spotlight for a huge new role.

The GMA star shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that Isabella and Sophia, both 20, are starring in Kim Kardashian's latest Skims campaign, The Campus Collection.

SKIMS

"We're proud to share that @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan are officially part of the new @skims Campus Collection campaign!" a post shared by Michael and SMAC Entertainment, which Michael co-founded, read.

The post included a preview of Isabella and Sophia in the campaign, and both looked gorgeous in Skims' new loungewear.

Sophia rocked purple plaid pants and a short-sleeved white crop top under an unzipped lavender hoodie, while Isabella stunned in a pair of red micro-shorts and a matching sleep shirt over a white tank top.

"So proud of my girls! Love you both!" Michael added in the comment section of the post, and he wasn't the only one to show support, as many famous faces shared congratulatory messages.

Tom Brady responded with three red heart emojis. ABC's Deborah Roberts commented: "These two!!!" also followed by three red heart emojis, and Heidi Klum added: "Beauties," alongside a red heart emoji.

The Campus Collection drops August 7 and is geared toward college students. "New semester means the cutest new sets, tees, pants, and more – and who better to show it off than real-life college students," a post on the official Skims Instagram reads.

Skims also shared a BTS video featuring several college students modeling the collection, with the caption: "Made for college students, worn by college students. Your most stylish semester starts with SKIMS."

Cancer-free

Since finally becoming cancer-free in the summer of 2024, Isabella has stepped back into life as a full-time student at the University of Southern California and a working model.

She officially returned to modeling in March with a campaign for Kenneth Cole as part of their Purposeful Voices campaign, sporting looks from their Spring 2025 women's ready-to-wear collection.

© Instagram Isabella is now cancer-free

"I am inspired by how Isabella has persevered and overcome her personal illness," the brand's namesake himself said to GMA. "I appreciate her allowing us to help her tell her story as part of our Purposeful Voices campaign." Isabella herself said in the campaign video: "I am alive. Isn't that a beautiful thing?"

Isabella and Michael recently sat down with Town & Country for a joint interview about her remission and return to normal life following her traumatic and emotional journey with medulloblastoma, a form of cancer most common in children.

"I feel like I've grown in many ways," Isabella told the publication. "I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

© Instagram Michael is 'so proud' of both his daughters

"It was definitely tough and painful to watch that," Michael added. "It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do."

"As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit."