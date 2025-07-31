GMA's Michael Strahan teases how his new career move is looking

Michael Strahan has entered a new phase in his career and he's looking handsome while doing so. The Good Morning America host reposted a picture from his menswear company's Instagram account called Michael Strahan Brand.

In the charming picture, the journalist was seen wearing a striped button-up shirt, navy blue pants, tie, and a matching blazer with a gorgeous pattern on its inner lining.

Michael was spotted opening up his blazer, as he flaunted his bright smile. The overlaid text read: "They said I had to hang up my jersey, so I picked up my blazer instead." The retired NFL player's meaningful message was emphasized by his caption which read: "When one door closes…another one opens," with a flame emoji.

© Instagram Michael Strahan has entered a new fashionable era

His followers quickly took to the comments to hype up the host. One person wrote: "Yes you did." Another person added: "Love it Strahan." The businessman launched his menswear line this February. The fashion brand provides made-to-order suits which are delivered to your door in only two weeks.

The collection offers a plethora of design options such as lining, lapels, monogramming and threads to choose from.

© Getty Images The TV host is in a plethora of fields

Michael shared the inspiration behind starting his brand with WWD: "Our mission has always been to make great style accessible and confidence part of your routine. This new platform takes that vision even further. With the Michael Strahan Design Lab, we're giving people the power to design a suit that fits their unique style and personality, all while delivering the same level of quality and comfort I demand in my own wardrobe."

© Getty Images Michael has a menswear line and an athleisure line

This isn't the first time that Michael has stepped into the fashion world. In fact, he's had a clothing brand called MSX for over 10 years and his design pieces have been offered in JCPenney's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

While his new line focuses on the looks he likes rocking on-screen, MSX prioritizes his comfort during his downtime. He shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "Everything that we produce I wear myself on a daily basis and authentic to my style. These pieces are designed with versatility in mind and are extremely comfortable and soft."

© Getty Images Michael has also appeared as a guest on Shark Tank

The entrepreneur may be on your screens during the daytime, however, he also got dressed up for his latest spot on primetime. Michael served as a guest host on Shark Tank and he found the experience invigorating. He shared on GMA that before the appearance he was anxious, however, the other "sharks" have been nothing but welcoming.

The TV host explained: "It's a lot of fun and I was really surprised. I was really nervous, but once you get there, they're amazing. They make you feel great. They really show you the ropes. I had a great time."