Inside Pink and Carey Hart's staggering net worth their kids are set to inherit

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, ushered in his milestone 50th birthday on July 17 – and judging by their impressive net worth, the celebrations are bound to be unforgettable.

Pink and Carey first met in 2001 and started dating soon after. The couple tied the knot in January 2006 and, despite a brief separation shortly after their wedding – famously captured in Pink’s chart-topping 2008 hit "So What" – they are now closer than ever.

© Getty Images Pink and Carey Hart

The couple share two children, 14-year-old daughter Willow and eight-year-old son Jameson, who are set to inherit their parents' multi-million dollar fortune.

In honor of the motor racer’s big birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at how he built his wealth alongside his famous wife.

© Lester Cohen Carey Hart celebrated his 50th birthday

What is Pink and Carey Hart's net worth?

While Carey boasts an impressive net worth of $30 million, his international superstar wife is the primary breadwinner. Pink’s fortune is estimated at $200 million, and together the couple owns over $30 million in California real estate.

Pink is one of the world's best-selling artists and has sold over 90 million records worldwide.

© Getty Images The singer has an eye-watering net worth

The couple sold their 8,000-square-foot primary Malibu residence in 2016 for $12.5 million. Nestled in a gated community in the Point Dume area, the home was originally acquired by the couple for $11.85 million. The family moved to their 200+ acre ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley near Santa Barbara in 2013. The $12 million boasts 25 acres of vineyards and a sprawling interior.

Family life

However, the couples' fortune doesn't come without its challenges, with the singer often spending a significant amount of time away from her children while on the road touring. As a result, Pink took the plunge and welcomed her kids to join her on tour.

"Touring with kids is impossible – and I did the impossible," she told People. "For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms."

© Getty Images Pink and her kids

Despite her and her husband's fame, Pink has admitted that they want their children to have as "normal" a life as possible.

She continued: "Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut," she shared. "They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it. Even the hard days are a blessing."