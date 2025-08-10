Pink and teen daughter Willow disagree in new video following family trip to NYC: 'I exist to upset her'

Pink and her daughter Willow, 14, are incredibly close - and they aren't afraid to disagree from time to time!

The award-winning singer shared a new video on Instagram Stories over the weekend, which featured her and Willow sending a message to actor and musician Milo Manheim. It was captioned: "I exist to upset her".

The mother-daughter duo sat on the couch as they told Milo how much they admired his work, with Pink explaining that Willow had introduced him to her.

WATCH: Pink and daughter Willow debate in rare home footage

She then teased that she was in fact a bigger fan, in contrast to Willow, due to the fact that when they sing his duets, she always takes on his part.

"I don't think I can agree with that," Willow said shaking her head, as Pink teased her daughter again about her being the bigger fan. Of course, this was all in good humor, with Willow shaking her head and laughing.

© Instagram Pink enjoyed a family trip to NYC with children Willow and Jameson

Pink ended the hilarious footage by saying: "I am the conductor of the Milo Manheim train now!"

Pink and Willow have just returned home following a family trip to New York City, and it sounded like they had a wonderful time!

© SAUL LOEB Pink's daughter Willow is incredibly talented

Along with Pink's son Jameson, eight, they spent the week eating pizza, trying out iconic restaurants in the city - including celebrity favorite Via Carota - and ticking off some of the many iconic attractions, including the High Line.

The purpose of the trip was so that Willow could attend a Broadway Workshop. Alongside a photo of them posing on the High Line, Pink wrote: "What a week! Wills finished her dream camp @ The Broadway Workshop and I got a hair cut. These are both big deals.

© Instagram Willow is growing up fast

"Jamo ice skated and we ate everything we saw. Not the cute mouse though. He got away. I ran at Anderson Cooper because I love him and I’m awkward AF and am not a whole adult. Saw HamilTEN, Maybe Happy Ending, and had dinner at the best restaurant ever @viacarota I want to take a bath in their cacio e Pepe- ran 3 miles through Central Park and enjoyed a man playing saxophone, and pizza. So much pizza. I love NY."

Willow has ambitions to become a Broadway star and has already achieved a lot in her young life. She has featured in several of her mom's songs over the years, including "Cover Me in Sunshine," which resulted in her making her Billboard chart debut aged just nine.

© Instagram Pink and Carey Hart's two children Willow and Jameson at home with their dad

In 2023, Willow even joined Pink on stage at her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. Pink proudly told Entertainment Tonight: "I look around and everybody's doing a certain thing and she's just not. She marches to the beat of her own drum, and I’m super proud of her and she's really talented.

"Willow is her own bird. She's amazing. She just shaved her head."

Pink shares her two children with Carey Hart, who she has been married to since 2006.