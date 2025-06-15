Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink's children Willow and Jameson trade their distinct styles in new photos from dad Carey Hart
In this image released on May 23, Jameson Moon Hart, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The "What About Us" singer and the former pro motocross racer have been married since 2006

For Pink and Carey Hart, Father's Day is a sweet occasion to reflect on their relationship with their two children, Willow and Jameson, and the dad-of-two is marking the day with a tender message to them.

The former pro motocross racer, 49, took to his Instagram page to share a snapshot each with his daughter, who turned 14 earlier this month, and his son, eight, to mark the holiday on Sunday, June 15.

Interestingly, the recent photos highlighted how much the siblings had changed in the past year, when Willow, fresh off performing on tour with her mom, rocked a buzzcut and a more gender-fluid style, while Jameson had long blonde hair.

Carey Hart and his daughter Willow pose for a photo at a school event, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Carey shared a sweet tribute to his two kids on Father's Day

In the past few months, the aspiring Broadway performer has grown her hair out, now wearing her golden locks in a shiny and wavy bob, dressed in a beautiful white summer dress and holding a bouquet of red roses, presumably at a school event.

Jameson's long 'do, meanwhile, got the chop soon after his eighth birthday in December, now sporting cropped, slick blonde hair, posing for a selfie with his dad at a baseball game, a reversal of styles of sorts with his sister.

Carey sweetly captioned his post: "Happy Father's Day to all the men out there. The ones that show up. The ones that make the sacrifices. The ones helping to raise great humans. I hope you have an epic day w/ your mini-me's." 

Carey Hart and his son Jameson pose for a selfie at a baseball game, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"To Willz and Jamo, thanks for choosing me as your papa."

Specifically shouting out his own two kids, he continued: "To Willz and Jamo, thanks for choosing me as your papa. There is nothing I [wouldn't] do for you two." 

"I love watching you grow, and can't wait to see how you each change the world in your own special way. I love you to the moon, around it 10,000,000 times, and back."

On June 2, Carey was just as effusive in his tribute to his daughter on her 14th birthday, sharing a new photo of Willow wearing a baby blue eyelet dress with a chunky stone necklace and her longer hair, this time more casually styled.

Pink (R) and her daughter Willow (L) perform on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024© Getty Images
Willow memorably sported buzzed hair and a much shorter 'do, inspired by her mom

"My #1," he began, adding his signature: "I love you to the moon, around it 10,000,000 times, and back. Happy 14th kiddo. You are gonna change the world. I'm beyond proud of you. Love papa."

During a previous conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his parenting, and why he's unafraid to introduce his kids to things other parents would find "dangerous," with both Willow and Jameson being thrill seekers in their own right.

Pink shares a photo of her son Jameson in the midst of his eighth birthday celebration, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Jameson's golden blonde locks, for the longest time, went way past his shoulders

"They're kids. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them," he explained. "I'm never going to put my kids in danger…I don't want to rob them of amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say." 

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age."

