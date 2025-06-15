Pink's children Willow and Jameson trade their distinct styles in new photos from dad Carey Hart

For Pink and Carey Hart, Father's Day is a sweet occasion to reflect on their relationship with their two children, Willow and Jameson, and the dad-of-two is marking the day with a tender message to them.

The former pro motocross racer, 49, took to his Instagram page to share a snapshot each with his daughter, who turned 14 earlier this month, and his son, eight, to mark the holiday on Sunday, June 15.

Interestingly, the recent photos highlighted how much the siblings had changed in the past year, when Willow, fresh off performing on tour with her mom, rocked a buzzcut and a more gender-fluid style, while Jameson had long blonde hair.

© Instagram Carey shared a sweet tribute to his two kids on Father's Day

In the past few months, the aspiring Broadway performer has grown her hair out, now wearing her golden locks in a shiny and wavy bob, dressed in a beautiful white summer dress and holding a bouquet of red roses, presumably at a school event.

Jameson's long 'do, meanwhile, got the chop soon after his eighth birthday in December, now sporting cropped, slick blonde hair, posing for a selfie with his dad at a baseball game, a reversal of styles of sorts with his sister.

Carey sweetly captioned his post: "Happy Father's Day to all the men out there. The ones that show up. The ones that make the sacrifices. The ones helping to raise great humans. I hope you have an epic day w/ your mini-me's."

© Instagram "To Willz and Jamo, thanks for choosing me as your papa."

Specifically shouting out his own two kids, he continued: "To Willz and Jamo, thanks for choosing me as your papa. There is nothing I [wouldn't] do for you two."

"I love watching you grow, and can't wait to see how you each change the world in your own special way. I love you to the moon, around it 10,000,000 times, and back."

On June 2, Carey was just as effusive in his tribute to his daughter on her 14th birthday, sharing a new photo of Willow wearing a baby blue eyelet dress with a chunky stone necklace and her longer hair, this time more casually styled.

© Getty Images Willow memorably sported buzzed hair and a much shorter 'do, inspired by her mom

"My #1," he began, adding his signature: "I love you to the moon, around it 10,000,000 times, and back. Happy 14th kiddo. You are gonna change the world. I'm beyond proud of you. Love papa."

During a previous conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his parenting, and why he's unafraid to introduce his kids to things other parents would find "dangerous," with both Willow and Jameson being thrill seekers in their own right.

© Instagram Jameson's golden blonde locks, for the longest time, went way past his shoulders

"They're kids. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them," he explained. "I'm never going to put my kids in danger…I don't want to rob them of amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say."

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age."