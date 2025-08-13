Emma and Matt Willis tearful over 'massive adjustment' that changed their lives

The beloved TV personality pair, Emma and Matt Willis, are back on our big screens tonight, as Love Is Blind UK makes its long-awaited return to Netflix for a second season.

However, the lives of the presenters has been just as eventful as the show's couples in the last year, as they have opened up about how a 'massive adjustment' at home completely changed their lives.

© Getty Emma and Matt Willis are back on the big screen for Love Is Blind UK

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their podcast Nearly Parents last summer, Matt and Emma explained how their lives were transformed after having children, sharing their love of being parents with Jamie and Sophie, who announced that their own child was on the way months later.

Emma said of parenting: "It will make you the best version of yourself," while Matt added: "It's a massive [expletive] adjustment." The former Big Brother host asserted: "It's tough, but the best kind of tough." See the full clip above...

Matt and Emma's crucial rule at home with kids

The Busted bassist has been very transparent about how he balances his family life and time in the spotlight, especially when it comes to the touring life.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, the musician and father-of-three revealed his one key rule, that he's had for 13 years, to ensure that he is never away from his children for too long.

"13 years ago, I was like, 'I can't be away for more than three weeks because it's just too much for the kids'. So that's the one thing that I've been doing for the last 13 years," he said.

© Instagram The TV personality pair share three kids

Matt elaborated: "So even if it means coming back for a day or two, and then going back again, I will never be away for more than three weeks."

The couple share three children: Isabelle, 15, Ace, 13, and Trixie, nine. They occasionally share photos with the kids to their social media, but keep their faces concealed for privacy.

Matt and Emma's lavish birthday party for Trixie

In May, Trixie turned nine, and the doting parents didn't hold back with the celebrations, transforming their home into a tropical paradise with a Lilo and Stitch theme.

© Instagram Trixie was given a Disney-themed birthday cake

Matt and Emma put up four teepee tents in their living room before their large fireplace and hung balloon arches with palm leaves interspersed, kitting out each tent with fluffy cushions and tray tables for snacks.

The centrepiece, however, was Trixie's magnificent birthday cake, which was also on theme, featuring swirled ice decorations and a large Stitch sat on a bed of crumbled biscuit made to resemble sand.