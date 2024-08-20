Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Willis looking lovingly at Matt Willis© Rowben Lantion

Emma Willis fights back tears during ultra-rare confession about three kids with husband Matt

The Love is Blind hosts have been married since 2008

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Emma Willis and her boyband beau Matt don't often share details about their three beautiful children: Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and Trixie, 8.

On Tuesday, the couple was captured shedding a tear as TV star Emma gushed about what an incredible father Matt is to their brood when they appeared on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's podcast, Newlyweds. See the video below.

Emma Willis sheds a tear during rare comment about three kids

Alongside the video were the words: "'I see my kids as the best version of us both' [teary-eyed emojis] guys!! Full episode with @mattjwillis and Emma OUT NOW! #mattwillis #emmawillis."

Emma and Matt couldn't be more besotted in the touching clip, with former Made in Chelsea star Jamie confessing to feeling emotional after hearing what the couple had to say about becoming parents.

Emma and Matt Willis three children open their advent calendar in their dining room© Instagram
Emma and Matt only share photos of their children where their faces cannot be seen to protect their identity

During the conversation, Emma said: "It's tough, but the best possible tough. The one thing you want tough for."

Matt added: "I see my kids as the best version of both of us. It's wicked."

Fans of the couple took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet interaction.

mother hugging daughter on birthday© Instagram
Emma confessed that parenting is tough but "the best kind of tough"

One follower wrote: "Absolutely here for this [100%]! Love Emma & Matt. They are so, so in love! Even though they have been through tough times, they have such a beautiful marriage!"

A second added: "Pure emotion. True love [red heart emoji]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "[They] put it absolutely beautifully," another replied.

The couple rarely shares photos of their trio, and when they do, they obscure their faces to protect their identity. Usually, photos shared by the couple show themselves and their children in their gorgeous £1.7 million Hertfordshire mansion.

The latest photo of the sibling trio was shared by Emma in a heartwarming birthday tribute to Matt back in May.

A photo of Matt and Emma Willis with their children© Instagram
The latest photo shared of the Willis trio was in Emma's touching birthday post to Matt back in May

The family snap appeared to be taken during an exciting holiday. In the photo, everyone donned what appeared to be abseiling harnesses while standing in front of a natural waterfall.

Proud dad Matt crouched on the floor in front of his children, beaming at the camera, while doting mum Emma cuddled their youngest, Ace. All three of their children had their faces covered with chicken emojis.

"Happy birthday @mattjwillis. I love you, babe, always and forever…" Emma gushed in the caption.

