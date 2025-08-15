Pierce Brosnan's handsome 6'4 model son towers over him in rare joint appearance

Pierce Brosnan stands at a respectable 6'1, but his son, Dylan, eclipsed him with his towering 6'4 frame during a rare public outing.

The 28-year-old accompanied his dad to a NYC screening of Pierce's new Netflix film, The Thursday Murder Club, at the Plaza Hotel, and he looked every inch the budding model he is.

With his long hair, sharp cheekbones, and chiselled jawline, Dylan, who has worked with luxury brands like Burberry, stood out from the star-studded crowd, which included Pierce's co-stars Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

Both men looked dapper for the occasion, with Pierce opting for a cream blazer and shirt with a polka dot tie, black dress pants, and shiny black shoes.

WATCH: The official trailer for Pierce Brosnan's new film, The Thursday Murder Club

Like father, like son

Dylan, meanwhile, wore a white shirt, a striped tie, and a gray plaid suit with similar shoes to his dad's.

© Getty Images for Netflix Dylan stands at 6'4 compared to his dad's 6'1

As well as modeling, Dylan is also a musician and aspiring actor who has appeared in The Unholy Trinity (2024), Out of Reach (2015), and The Synanon Fix (2024).

His younger brother, Paris, 24, has also dabbled in modeling, having walked for the likes of Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. He is also carving a career for himself as a visual artist after growing up painting alongside his dad, a self-taught artist since the 80s.

In 2022, Dylan and Paris spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

© Getty Images Pierce with his sons Paris (L) and Dylan (R)

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," Paris added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician, and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Father of five

Pierce is a father of five and shares Dylan and Paris with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan.

© Variety via Getty Images Pierce shares Dylan and Paris with his wife, Keely

He is also a dad to sons Christopher, 52, and Sean, 41, whom he welcomed with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce adopted Christopher and his sister Charlotte after Cassandra's ex-husband, Dermot Harris, died in 1989. Charlotte died from the same cancer her mother had at 41 years old.

© Getty Images Pierce with his late wife, Cassandra Harris

"Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity," Pierce told People at the time. "Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl."

Pierce spoke about Cassandra and Charlotte in 2014 at a Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser. "To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said.

© Getty Images Pierce with his late adoptive daughter Charlotte

"I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon. Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she, too, died from this wretched inherited disease."

The deaths of his late wife and daughter made Pierce "very aware of how precious the time with my children is."