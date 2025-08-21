Peter Andre and Katie Price's 'strict' rules for Princess, 18, as a child

Princess Andre, the daughter of musician Peter Andre and his ex-wife, Katie Price, has recently taken the nation by storm once again, with her ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries.

The 18-year-old has been in the spotlight for much of her life and is already a successful influencer who has managed to secure deals with high-profile brands such as Morphe and Superdrug.

© ITV Princess Andre has been very candid in her new series, The Princess Diaries

However, her father, who is now married to NHS doctor Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, recently revealed that he was especially protective of her as a child.

Speaking to Daily Mail, he revealed that he was wary about Princess being in the public eye too much before she was old enough to make her own decision to do so.

About her childhood, he said: "I was very strict about what she wasn't allowed to do, you know, I didn't really want her doing a lot of stuff before she got to the age where she could do it herself."

As a doting father does, he expressed his pride in Princess, while also admitting that he has struggled to "let go of the reins" as she reaches adulthood.

"I'm really proud of her," he continued. "I think she's a really sweet person and I really hope people see that of her, and I just want her to shine and I want her to just go on and just become her own little true gem.

"She's a great girl and I'm proud of her and I'm proud of Junior too. He's such a good, good kid."

Peter admitted to being a "strict" father

The 52-year-old also revealed that he hasn't found it easy stepping back: "This is the hard bit because, I have to be honest, trying to cut that umbilical cord at 18, some people let go [more easily].

"I know I had to let go of the reins a bit, and that it was not easy. It's scary because it's still your baby. They still say things that they've said when they were 10 or one, they might be grown up in actual age, but they're still your baby."

© Shutterstock Peter Andre admitted he was a 'strict' father with Princess

He also admitted: "I could have been considered a bit of a strict dad, but I think I'm all right now. I'm chilled out a lot more now.

"But of course, I just wanted to be safe and, you try and keep the innocence as long as you can with them, and then you just have to realise that they've got to live life."

Katie Price and Princess Andre's changing bond

Princess also recently opened up about her bond with her mother, and how it has changed over the years.

© Anthony Devlin, Getty Katie Price and Princess Andre's bond has changed over the years

During an appearance in her mother's IVF documentary earlier this year, she said: "As you get older you have a different type of bond. It is not a mummy and daughter bond anymore – it is a more grown-up bond.

"Mum is so determined. When she is determined to do anything, she will do it. I guess that is inspiring because I have the same mindset – if I want something I work hard for it."