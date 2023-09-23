Princess Andre twins with mum Katie Price in stunning photo for special event close to their hearts

The daughter of Peter Andre stepped out with her model mum…

Princess Andre was spotted twinning with her mum Katie Price on Friday after they stepped out together for a very special reason.

The pair were captured beaming from ear to ear on Katie's Instagram Stories where she shared a photo of them at the Harefield Hospital fun run last week. They attended the special event in honour of Katie's mum, Amy Price, who received at lung transplant at the facility last year.

Katie shared the photo on her Instagram Stories

Princess and Katie couldn't have looked happier in the sun-soaked snap as they sat wearing matching blue T-shirts about to tuck into two delicious-looking ice creams. Princess had her iconic curly tresses straightened as she sat next to her mum as they grinned for the camera.

Alongside the words was a GIF that read: "My girl," in pink lettering and an illustration of a love heart. Captioning the same photo on her feed, the glamour model penned: "Charity day for Harefield Hospitals & Royal Brompton Hospital [ice cream emoji] @rbhcharity."

Junior Andre joined his mother Katie and Sister Princess

Both mother and daughter opted to pair their blue tops with a pair of shorts, Princess rocked a pair of blue sweater shorts meanwhile Katie chose to slip into a pair of baby pink cycling shorts.

Katie also shared a sweet snap of her and her daughter, joined by her son Junior, 18. Alongside the image she wrote: "My babies supporting their nanny today [red love heart emoji]."

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the special snap. "Aww well done to the Price family - such a good cause," one follower wrote. A second added: "Well done lovely family." Meanwhile, a third penned: "How wonderful. Beautiful picture too x."

Amy, Katie's mum, and Princess and Junior's grandmother, was admitted to the hospital last year due to suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The official website for the hospital explains: "Amy Price had a lung transplant at Harefield Hospital, and the whole Price family will be attending the Fun Run, celebrating Harefield and helping to raise funds for this amazing hospital.

"Amy Price suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a condition where the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. In 2022, she had a lung transplant at Harefield Hospital and now Katie, Amy and their whole family want to help raise funds for the hospital that cared for their mother and grandmother."

Talking about the incredible impact the hospital has had on her life, Amy said: "The staff at Harefield Hospital literally saved my life, they have extended my life expectancy so I can continue to watch my grandkids grow, and I am forever indebted to them."