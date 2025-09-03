Megan Fox's 3 kids look so grown up in rare photo for half-brother's milestone

Megan Fox and her ex, Brian Austin Green's three kids, made a very rare appearance on social media on Tuesday, and they looked so grown up. Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, nine, are typically kept away from the spotlight, but they had a very special reason for their appearance as they featured in an Instagram video to mark their half-brother, Zane's, first day of pre-K. Brian's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, shared an emotional video to capture the three-year-old's milestone, and all three of his siblings could be heard cheering him on and offering words of support off-camera.

The clip begins with Zane holding up a sign reading, "Zane's First Day of Pre-K!" while his older siblings encourage him. "Is that your sign?" one of them asks off-camera, as Zane shows off his plaque. "Does that say your name?" As Zane turns the sign to look, one of his brothers exclaims: "It says Zane!" The video then switches to a slideshow and features a smiling photo of all four kids, with Zane standing between Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

The video ends with Sharna driving while fighting back tears after dropping Zane off for his first day of school. Captioning the video with a lengthy post, she wrote: "I am utterly unwell… when did I blink? The end... I SOBBED in the car afterwards. I also cried last night and this morning. I made him a video that I save for him on a hard drive, telling him how proud I am, sharing stories about this part of his life and what he is like.

"I've been doing this since his 1st birthday on milestone moments and sometimes when things happen I want to remember and share with his older self. It's wild how big he is, and yet 2 days ago he was talking about remembering being in my belly which I've told him so no biggie however… he said there was water in there and he liked it and he could hear music and me."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely seen in photographs

Sharna continued: "He's also told me he used to be a woman and had a cat named Carol. It's wild watching him grow into this life and this body but still remember details of another time. I know one day he will forget those things so I always try to document it all for him.

© Instagram Megan and Brian's 3 kids pose with their half-brother Zane (C)

© Instagram Megan shares her three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green

"My big boy is still little… but today when he woke up he felt a little bigger, a little more grown, and a little bit less my baby. I am not well. And yet I couldn't be more proud. His siblings hyped him up this morning as you can hear, and we all went to support his first morning drop off. My blended tribe is my everything. We are so lucky," she concluded.

© Getty Images Brian and Sharna got engaged in 2023

Sharna and Brian, who got engaged in 2023, welcomed Zane in June 2022. He was with Megan on and off for 16 years after they met in 2004. They married in 2010, but Megan filed for divorce in 2015. They reconnected in 2016, called off their divorce, but then split for good in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in February 2022.