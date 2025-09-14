Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tina Knowles' new photo of grandson leaves fans all saying the same thing about his appearance
Subscribe
Tina Knowles' new photo of grandson leaves fans all saying the same thing about his appearance

Tina Knowles' new photo of grandson leaves fans all saying the same thing about his appearance

The Matriarch author is mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and often shares glimpses into her famous family's life - she has a total of seven grandchildren

Tina Knowles © Variety via Getty Images
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tina Knowles loves nothing more than being with her family, and she's their biggest cheerleader! The Matriarch author is very proud of her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Kelly Rowland, who she considers her third child. Between them, she has seven grandchildren, and she is very close to them all. On Saturday September 13, the businesswoman took to Instagram to share her pride for her oldest grandchild Julez Smith, who is a successful model. Most recently, Julez walked for New York Fashion Week in the Off White fashion show, and Tina shared a photo of him from the event on social media. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alongside a picture of Julez modeling white suit and statement black tie from the brand's S/S 26 collection, Tina wrote: "My Grandson walked in the @off____white fashion show yesterday." Fans were quick to have their say, with many saying the same thing about Julez's appearance. Many observed that the model looked just like his grandmother, with one writing: "Mama Tina your genes are so strong," while another wrote: "He is your twin!" A third added: "He has his grandma's eyes." 

tina knowles and julez smith © WireImage for Parkwood
Fans noticed the striking resemblance between Tina Knowles and her grandson Julez Smith
Julez Smith attends the Coach fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Julez is a successful model

Tina also shared another post dedicated to Julez over the weekend, sharing her pride over the fact he had been given a place on Models.com's 2025 Hot List. She wrote: "Go Julez for being on the Hot List!" Julez can see the resemblance himself, and previously opened up about his close bond with his grandmother, who he referred to as his "best friend", in an interview with Teen Vogue, where he called her his "twin". "That’s my twin! I grew up with my grandma. I'm a grandma baby," he said. "I grew up of course with my mom and my pops and everybody, but my best friend I would say [is] probably my grandma. She taught me how to be a young man. She taught me the rules of the house. She taught me how to be a man of the house. She taught me how to respect others and everything, and she keeps me up on my fly, too." 

Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith© WireImage
Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith

Earlier in the year, Julez graced the cover of Pause magazine, where he opened up about his love for fashion, and who in his family he considers as his biggest fashion influence - his mom Solange. Julez is Solange's only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The pair were married between 2004 and 2007. While Julez is carving out a career as a successful runway model, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However, in 2023, he answered several questions on his TikTok, including some about his relationship with his aunt. 

Julez Smith walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Julez walking the runway

One fan asked him: "Do you and Beyoncé text?" to which he replied: "Do you text your aunt? I feel like everyone texts their aunt." He added: "I don’t look at her as… I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that's just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie." Along with Julez, Tina is also grandmother to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. She also considers Kelly Rowland's two sons, Titan and Noah, as her grandchildren too, having raised Kelly for most of her life.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More