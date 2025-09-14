Tina Knowles' new photo of grandson leaves fans all saying the same thing about his appearance

Tina Knowles loves nothing more than being with her family, and she's their biggest cheerleader! The Matriarch author is very proud of her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Kelly Rowland, who she considers her third child. Between them, she has seven grandchildren, and she is very close to them all. On Saturday September 13, the businesswoman took to Instagram to share her pride for her oldest grandchild Julez Smith, who is a successful model. Most recently, Julez walked for New York Fashion Week in the Off White fashion show, and Tina shared a photo of him from the event on social media.

Alongside a picture of Julez modeling white suit and statement black tie from the brand's S/S 26 collection, Tina wrote: "My Grandson walked in the @off____white fashion show yesterday." Fans were quick to have their say, with many saying the same thing about Julez's appearance. Many observed that the model looked just like his grandmother, with one writing: "Mama Tina your genes are so strong," while another wrote: "He is your twin!" A third added: "He has his grandma's eyes."

© WireImage for Parkwood Fans noticed the striking resemblance between Tina Knowles and her grandson Julez Smith

© Getty Images Julez is a successful model

Tina also shared another post dedicated to Julez over the weekend, sharing her pride over the fact he had been given a place on Models.com's 2025 Hot List. She wrote: "Go Julez for being on the Hot List!" Julez can see the resemblance himself, and previously opened up about his close bond with his grandmother, who he referred to as his "best friend", in an interview with Teen Vogue, where he called her his "twin". "That’s my twin! I grew up with my grandma. I'm a grandma baby," he said. "I grew up of course with my mom and my pops and everybody, but my best friend I would say [is] probably my grandma. She taught me how to be a young man. She taught me the rules of the house. She taught me how to be a man of the house. She taught me how to respect others and everything, and she keeps me up on my fly, too."

© WireImage Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith

Earlier in the year, Julez graced the cover of Pause magazine, where he opened up about his love for fashion, and who in his family he considers as his biggest fashion influence - his mom Solange. Julez is Solange's only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The pair were married between 2004 and 2007. While Julez is carving out a career as a successful runway model, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However, in 2023, he answered several questions on his TikTok, including some about his relationship with his aunt.

© Getty Images Julez walking the runway

One fan asked him: "Do you and Beyoncé text?" to which he replied: "Do you text your aunt? I feel like everyone texts their aunt." He added: "I don’t look at her as… I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that's just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie." Along with Julez, Tina is also grandmother to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. She also considers Kelly Rowland's two sons, Titan and Noah, as her grandchildren too, having raised Kelly for most of her life.