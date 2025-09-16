Inside Robert Redford's family life: his wife and 4 children, including death of two sons

Robert Redford welcomed four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, before his death on September 18, 2025, at the age of 89. The Way We Were actor was dad to Scott, Shauna, James, and Amy Redford, but he and Lola experienced tragedy soon after their youngest's birth, as Scott died from sudden infant death syndrome at only two months old. In October 2020, their son James died after battling cancer. He was 58 years old. During his life, James followed in his father's footsteps and became a filmmaker, writer, and activist, but he wasn't the only child to follow Robert's lead. Find out more about the late Hollywood icon's family below.
Robert Redford and his ex-wife, Lola's firstborn son, Scott, died of SIDS
Scott Redford
Scott Redford was born on September 1, 1959. His life was tragically cut short just two-and-a-half months later when he died of SIDS on November 19, 1959. Scott is buried in Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah.
Robert rarely spoke about Scott's death, and in his 2011 biography, he explained why he kept the loss as private as possible. "I was not into shared soul searching," he wrote. "In that regard, I was and remain a loner. I like to face the issues alone."
In November 2017, Robert made a rare comment about Scott's death during an interview with Esquire. "I was only 21; my wife was 20. We were just starting our lives; I was just starting my career in New York," he said. "Of course, it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know. We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."
Shauna Redford (R) with dad Robert and brother James
Shauna Redford
Shauna Redford was born on November 15, 1960, and while she didn't follow in her dad's footsteps, she carved a career for herself as a painter after graduating with an art degree in 1985 from the University of Colorado Boulder.
That same year, she married her husband, Eric Schlosser, at her parents' home in Provo Canyon, Utah. The couple went on to welcome two children, Mica and Conor Schlosser.
James was a filmmaker and activist like his dad
James Redford
James Redford was born David James 'Jamie' Redford on May 5, 1962. He went on to become a filmmaker and writer after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in creative writing and film. He then obtained his master's degree in literature from Northwestern University.
James underwent two liver transplants in 1993 after he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a disease that affects the liver and bile ducts. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, James was awaiting another liver transplant in 2019 when cancer was discovered. On October 16, 2020, his wife, Kyle Redford, whom he married in 1988 and welcomed kids, Dylan and Lena, announced on Twitter that he had died from bile-duct cancer in his liver at their home in Marin County.
"Jamie died today. We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many," she wrote. "He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."
Days after Jamie’s death, Robert's spokesperson, Cindi Berger, released a statement on behalf of the actor. "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," she said. "Jamie was a loving son, husband, and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking, and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."
Amy Redford is also a filmmaker
Amy Redford
Amy Redford was born on October 22, 1970, and grew up between New York and Utah, like her siblings. Following in her father's footsteps, she made her acting debut in 1998's Dellaventura. She later appeared in 1999's Giving It Up, The Sopranos, Cry Funny Happy, and 2006's When I Find the Ocean.
Amy is also a filmmaker who has directed feature films, TV episodes, and music videos, including The Guitar in 2008andJeff Buckley's Everyday People in 2016. She was married to Scottish photographer Mark Mann from 2000 to 2004. In 2008, she married theater director Matt August, with whom she welcomed daughter Eden and twin daughters in November 2010. While it's unclear when Amy and Matt split, she mentioned being a single mother in 2022.
Robert married Sibylle Szaggars in July 2009
Sibylle Szaggars
After his split from Lola, Robert went on to marry German multimedia artist Sibylle Szaggars in a small, private ceremony in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany, in July 2009, after they met at his Sundance Mountain Resort in the late 90s, which he founded in 1968 along with the Sundance Film Festival.
Sibylle didn't know Robert was a famous actor when they met, which he said was a big draw for him. "It was a wonderful beginning of a relationship, because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being colored by success," he said.
