Inside Robert Redford's family life: his wife and 4 children, including death of two sons

Robert Redford and his ex-wife, Lola's firstborn son, Scott, died of SIDS

Scott Redford was born on September 1, 1959. His life was tragically cut short just two-and-a-half months later when he died of SIDS on November 19, 1959. Scott is buried in Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah.

Robert rarely spoke about Scott's death, and in his 2011 biography, he explained why he kept the loss as private as possible. "I was not into shared soul searching," he wrote. "In that regard, I was and remain a loner. I like to face the issues alone."

In November 2017, Robert made a rare comment about Scott's death during an interview with Esquire. "I was only 21; my wife was 20. We were just starting our lives; I was just starting my career in New York," he said. "Of course, it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know. We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."