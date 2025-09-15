Harrison Ford may not be the only one in his family with a strapping physique, as it looks like the legendary Hollywood hunk has passed down his genes over the generations as well. Such was definitely the case when it came to a rare social media appearance from one of the 83-year-old actor's grandchildren while out with his dad earlier this week, seemingly inheriting not only his grandfather's towering 6'1" height, but also his classically chiseled good looks.

Harrison is a proud father of five, welcoming sons Ben, 58, and Willard, 56, with his wife Mary Marquardt, a former chef. The actor and his second wife, late screenwriter Melissa Mathison, welcomed son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 35. And with current wife Calista Flockhart, the Indiana Jones star is the adoptive father to her son Liam Flockhart, 23.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford shares his oldest son, Ben Ford, with ex-wife Mary Marquardt

Earlier in the week, professional chef Ben appeared as a featured guest at the Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival, where he was introduced as "a celebrated chef, restaurateur, and true culinary visionary" with "a legacy rooted in creativity, excellence, and community" for the grand tasting event as the headliner on Saturday, September 13.

Proudly showing up to support him were his current girlfriend, pilates instructor and actress Dru Mouser, plus his two sons Ethan, 24, and Waylon, 15. Ben shares Ethan with his first wife and the younger Waylon with his second wife Emily. Ben and Emily were married from 2009 to 2024, with the former couple announcing their split after 14 years of marriage the year prior.

Dru shared several outtakes from the event on her social media page, shared then by Ben, which included the sweet ways his sons were showing their support. One snap showcased just how much Ethan, standing beside his dad and towering over him, looked like his famous grandfather. He sported tousled brown hair, wide-rimmed glasses, and chiseled features like Harrison's. "Like father, like son," Dru wrote beside the photo.

© Instagram Ben was supported by his son Ethan Ford at the Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival on Saturday

While Ben keeps his personal life out of the spotlight more so in recent years, back in 2021, on Father's Day, he shared a lengthy reflection on what it meant to be a father to his two boys. "Becoming a dad has been the most extraordinary journey in my life. I had to extinguish what a father meant and learn what it meant to be a dad," he penned.

© Instagram He is also a proud dad to son Waylon Ford, now 15

"My children needed someone who actively took part in their lives. A dad who nurtured them. A dad who was present in mind, body, and soul. They needed attunement. They needed a connection. They needed someone emotionally available. None of which came naturally to me. I spent so much time thinking about what it meant to be a dad. It means putting my oxygen mask on first while not being selfish."

© Instagram Ben shares son Waylon with ex-wife Emily

The chef and Ford's Filling Station founder continued: "They show me it is never about them and always about me. There is never a day that goes by that I do not thank my lucky stars for what these boys brought to my life. Thank you for being my ultimate teacher. I love you to the outer reaches of the universe and back."