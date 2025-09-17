Dylan Dreyer says 'there's no turning back' in candid family update — watch

Dylan Dreyer just enjoyed a milestone moment with her middle son over the weekend and captured it on camera. The mom-of-three was overjoyed with Ollie's accomplishment and thought it worthy of an Instagram post. In the clip, which can be viewed above, Dylan could be heard cheering on her little boy and high fiving him over his achievement.

"Proud momma alert!!! Yay Ollie!!!," she wrote, before adding: "No turning back now." His big brother, Calvin, was just as supportive and couldn't wait to congratulate his sibling. Dylan's youngest son, Rusty, also witnessed the moment and smiled for the camera as his over excited mom continued to film.

© Instagram Dylan with her three boys

Fans were thrilled to see the family looking so happy as Dylan recently announced she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had decided to split. They continue to successfully co-parent their children and remain friends.

At the time of the break-up in July, Dylan wrote a message on social media. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© Instagram She and Brian have split but continue to put their kids first

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."