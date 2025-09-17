Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer says 'there's no turning back' in candid family update — watch
Dylan Dreyer amicably split from her husband Brian Fichera in July 2025 and shares three children with him

Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer just enjoyed a milestone moment with her middle son over the weekend and captured it on camera. The mom-of-three was overjoyed with Ollie's accomplishment and thought it worthy of an Instagram post. In the clip, which can be viewed above, Dylan could be heard cheering on her little boy and high fiving him over his achievement. 

"Proud momma alert!!! Yay Ollie!!!," she wrote, before adding: "No turning back now." His big brother, Calvin, was just as supportive and couldn't wait to congratulate his sibling. Dylan's youngest son, Rusty, also witnessed the moment and smiled for the camera as his over excited mom continued to film.

Photo shared by Dylan Dreyer on Instagram from her 44th birthday festivities on August 2, 2025© Instagram
Dylan with her three boys

Fans were thrilled to see the family looking so happy as Dylan recently announced she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had decided to split. They continue to successfully co-parent their children and remain friends. 

At the time of the break-up in July, Dylan wrote a message on social media. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera pose for a photo beside a white picket fence with their three sons, shared on Instagram© Instagram
She and Brian have split but continue to put their kids first

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

