Marc Anthony shares how he really feels being a dad to his seven children including twins with Jennifer Lopez

Grammy award winning artist Marc Anthony is the proud father of seven-children with a vast range in age. Marc welcomed his seventh and youngest child Marco in June 2023, with his wife Nadia Ferreira. The singer shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 16 with his former wife Jennifer Lopez. Marc also has Cristian, 24, and Ryan, 22, whom he welcomed with his previous wife Dayanara Torres. He also shares his children Arianna, 31 and Chase, 28, with his former girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Despite Marc having a successful career, he admitted to CBS' Sunday Morning back in 2016 that he has one regret when it comes to parenthood. He expressed: "The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time…What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

© Getty Images Marc often takes his children out with him to witness his big career milestones

He continued, "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level." Despite the star's busyness, he makes sure to include his children in his career milestones any chance that he gets.

© Getty Images He has seven children who range in age

For instance, his sons Cristian and Ryan supported Marc getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2023. The doting dad-of-seven also makes it a point to be there for his kids during their big moments. When his son Cristian graduated from Parsons School of Design, he cheered him on and shared pictures of his son flaunting his diploma.

© Getty Images Emme really loves singing and has performed with Jennifer onstage

Marc has also been mentoring Emme, who has a huge passion for singing and has even performed with Jennifer during her Super Bowl halftime show. Although they love entertaining, Marc emphasized that he wants the teen to continue doing it because it's an authentic interest and not out of fame. He shared with People: "Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me. And if that is what [they] want to do, well, [they] should do it because [they] like it, not because [they] have to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes."

© Instagram Marc loves spending his downtime with all his children

In fact, Marc put Emme to the test by inquiring about Emme's personal "why" when it comes to the craft. He explained: "I asked Emme, 'Why do you sing?' And [they] said because [they] feel good. It's the best response."