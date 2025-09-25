Meghan Markle's future advice for son Archie to combat 'loner' school experience

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Prince Archie, has caught the attention of royal fans, with many questioning if he will attend Eton College, the fee-paying boarding school in Berkshire, attended previously by not only Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, but also actors Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, and Damian Lewis. However, though a spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed that his six-year-old son will not in fact up sticks from his home in California to attend the prestigious British boarding school, Archie's mother, Meghan Markle, may well have some advice for the school-going tot.

Former Suits actress Meghan, 44, has previously opened up about her own experience of school, revealing that she initially struggled with socialising when attending Little Red Schoolhouse and, later, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. Speaking on an episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes in 2022, the host of With Love, Meghan, admitted: "I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in." She subsequently revealed how she resolved this issue, advice she may well pass on to her son.

© Instagram Meghan attended school in California too

"I was like 'OK, then I'll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and the French Club," she recalled. "And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy."

© Instagram Meghan may advise Archie to join clubs in order to make new friends

Prince Archie's hobbies

With Meghan having kept busy at school with plenty of hobbies, the mother-of-two has certainly instilled this need to be sociable in her children. Earlier this summer, Harry and Meghan's son featured in one of his mother's social media posts wearing a top revealing he attends a local football (or soccer) school. "Team sports like football can play a pivotal role in a child's emotional and social development," Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, told HELLO!. "Football teaches children the value of teamwork and how to navigate group dynamics - skills essential for social competence."

© Getty Archie's hobbies include football and surfing

But like his mother, Archie is learning to be independent - especially through his surfing lessons. "If a child chooses a solo sport like surfing, it often means they enjoy their own company and are comfortable setting personal challenges," Dr. Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Association of Play Industries, told us. "Surfing can help children develop independence, patience, and self-motivation."