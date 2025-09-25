Mark Wahlberg reunites all 4 kids together on the red carpet in support of latest movie

Mark Wahlberg knows when it's important to get the whole family together. Though the Wahlbergs don't all live under the same roof anymore, on Wednesday, September 24, all four of the Ted actor's kids and his wife Rhea Durham gathered to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, Play Dirty. The former rapper and the Florida-born model, who have been married since 2009, are parents to sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17, and daughters Ella, 22, and Grace, 15.

After the premiere, which took place at the SVA Theatre in New York City, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the event. For the special night out, she wore a strapless, tea-length black dress with a sweetheart neckline, while Ella wore a magenta silk dress, and her sister Grace wore a black, v-neck knee-length dress.

© Getty The Walhberg-Durhams on the red carpet

Meanwhile, Mark looked dapper in an army green sweater paired with beige trousers, while Michael wore a baby blue button down shirt with navy trousers, and his younger brother Brendan wore a gray henley sweater with oversized, slouchy blue jeans. Rhea also included a few behind-the-scenes photos on her photo dump, including a sweet selfie with Michael's longtime girlfriend Sunni Gaines. "My world," Rhea wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"The black dress was chef's kiss," one wrote of her look, as others followed suit with: "I love that all of your kids are with you, that is perfect," and: "All grown up. Wow," as well as: "Everyone looks so good!!" plus another also wrote: "I think the girls look like their dad and boys look like their mom."

Though it's unclear what Rhea and Mark's other college-age child, their son Michael, is doing, the couple's eldest, Ella, is currently a student at Clemson University in South Carolina. When she was first dropped off in January 2023, Rhea lamented over the tough transition in a since-deleted Instagram post. Sharing a solemn selfie from the airplane, she wrote: "On my way home from my first college drop off," and confessed: "The emotions are running wild."

© Getty Images Rhea and Mark were joined by their 4 kids

In a September 2023 interview with TODAY.com, Mark shared an update on how Ella, who is part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Clemson, was adjusting. "She's just so happy there," he said, adding: "She's really thriving so I understand. Obviously, it's more difficult for moms, because when you have a child, your own existence revolves around taking care and nurturing this child and helping them grow. But you're giving life and they go off and do their thing, and hopefully, they come back and spend time with you."

© Instagram The doting mom shared a slew of behind-the scenes photos

While Ella is in South Carolina, the rest of the Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, also opening up about leaving Los Angeles on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram Mark with his kids, and his son's girlfriend, on the set of Play Dirty

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."